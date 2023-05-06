May 6, 2023
Psychic crook didn’t see Ashley Moody coming

crystal-ball-large
'It doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that she will be behind bars.'

Criminals can’t tell the future, at least when it comes to Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“This self-proclaimed psychic couldn’t see past her own greed and criminal intentions, and it doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that she will be spending a long time behind bars, thanks to the skillful efforts of my Statewide Prosecutors,” asserted the Attorney General in the wake of a Tampa trip-up from a so-called fortune teller.

Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic from Massachusetts, exploited a client for years, extracting cash and convincing the woman to marry a well-off businessman, then stole the husband’s money. Authorities discovered the criminal scheme when Wasso’s client attempted to cash a cashier’s check for $1 million at an Amscot location in Tampa,” the Attorney General’s office asserted Friday.

Wasso sent exploitative texts to her client.

“Lin, want me to tell you what’s going on? Your mother is going to die,” read one message designed to manipulate her customer.

“Darkness is going to possess you (and) take away your whole family,” warned Wasso in another text message, reported by Fox 13.

The scheme went back to 2017, when Wasso approached the victim in a mall, told her she was cursed, and that $4,000 was the price to remove that. From there, the cash asks continued, with Wasso convincing the woman to marry a 75-year-old man, who was then cajoled into giving money to her also.

By December 2018, Wasso wanted $80,000 in cash to exorcise evil spirits. The scheme continued, with nearly $1.4 million in cash and jewelry being expropriated by the end.

Wasso was found guilty on nine counts, and sentenced Wasso to nine and a half years in prison, followed by 15 years probation. Additionally, the man who was swindled is due $1 million in restitution.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

