May 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Port Tampa Bay taps Ryan Fierst as new VP of legal affairs
Image via Port Tampa Bay.

Peter SchorschMay 8, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Approval polling’ shows tight GOP presidential race between Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Fabian Basabe, Joe Saunders battle over Session’s impact on Miami Beach historic preservation

HeadlinesUniversities

Florida university graduates share inspiring personal stories

Head Shot
Fierst has 2 decades of experience in law and government.

Veteran lawyer Ryan Fierst will serve as Port Tampa Bay’s new Vice President of Legal Affairs, CEO Paul Anderson announced.

Fierst has more than 20 years of experience in law, public policy and government, previously working as counsel for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. 

Fierst has also previously served as a legislative director for two members of Congress representing Central Florida. She also previously served as the public policy director and legislative counsel for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. 

Fierst began her career working as a staff attorney for Florida House Speaker Tom Feeney.

As Vice President of Legal Affairs, Fierst will work under the agency’s Principal Counsel to carry out complex legal assignments supporting Port Tampa Bay’s administration and operations. She will represent the legal interests of the Port, including contracts; policymaking and enforcement; litigation; regulatory compliance; employment and labor law; public procurement; environmental, security, general insurance matters; grants; and public entity governance, according to the Port. 

Fierst will also be responsible for providing judgment on major policy matters and providing oversight of Florida laws.

“Port Tampa Bay will greatly benefit from the addition of Ryan Fierst who is a talented and well-respected legal professional. Fierst’s legal experience in several aspects of Florida politics and government makes her the perfect candidate to help our port through a tremendous period of growth. We are fortunate to welcome her to our team,” Anderson said.

Most recently, Fierst served as an economic development consultant and grant writer for statewide Florida nonprofits and the Florida House. She also served as a senior management analyst for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, overseeing project, contract and grant management for Enterprise Florida, Space Florida and VISIT FLORIDA. 

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida university graduates share inspiring personal stories

nextFabian Basabe, Joe Saunders battle over Session's impact on Miami Beach historic preservation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories