Darryl Boyer files for open HD 19 seat

The founder of a political committee promoting Black conservatives is now running for a House seat.

Republican Darryl Boyer announced his candidacy in House District 19. That’s the seat held now by House Speaker Paul Renner, who is termed out.

“I’m running for the Florida State House of Representatives to be a voice for my hometown,” the Palm Coast native said. “I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our community, and I believe we need strong conservative leadership in Tallahassee to address the issues we are facing in the community and in the state of Florida.”

Boyer previously founded the Perspective PAC, a political committee dedicated to promoting minority leaders within the conservative movement. He also previously worked on the successful campaign for Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican.

The Florida State University graduate was elected in December as Secretary of the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee, where he has also served as Treasurer.

He served this year as a legislative aide to state Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Deltona Republican, and he has worked as a travel aide to Renner.

Webster has endorsed Boyer out of the gate.

“Darryl Boyer is a principled leader who will be a strong advocate for his constituents,” Barnaby said. “I encourage the communities of Flagler County and St. Johns County to support and vote for my friend, Darryl Boyer for Florida State Representative.”

Boyer is anxious to serve in the public office, he said.

“I’m proud to call District 19 my home, and I’m excited to take this next step in serving our community,” Boyer said. “I look forward to meeting with voters, hearing their concerns, and working together to build a better future for all of us.”

The candidate said he will focus on economic issues facing the region. His campaign lists “education and infrastructure, protecting the environment, and promoting economic growth that benefits all residents” as priorities.

Boyer, a Palm Coast native, faces Donald O’Brien and James St. George in a Republican Primary. Democrat Thomas Adam Morley also has filed for the seat.

More than 63% of voters in the district backed Republican Ron DeSantis in the 2022 Governor’s race. Renner won re-election in the district over Morley with 64% of the vote in November. In 2020, about 58% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump in the Presidential Election.