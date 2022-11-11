November 11, 2022
Perspective PAC launches to promote minority conservative voices
Alex Haley, Seth Stubbs, Darryl Boyer and William Johnson founded the Perspective PAC.

Persective PAC
The founders include parts of Corey Simon's recent Senate campaign team.

A new political group is looking to promote minority leaders within the conservative movement. Organizers announced the launch Friday of the Perspective PAC, based out of Tallahassee.

“The conservative movement is greatly strengthened when including the perspective of many viewpoints,” said Board Chairman Darryl L. Boyer. “Where a person is headed and how big their heart (is) truly encompasses their perspective.”

Boyer notably worked as part of the campaign for Republican Sen. Corey Simon, who unseated now-former Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley. The Senate District 3 race was one of Florida’s most-watched legislative contests in the state.

Simon became the first Black Republican elected to the Florida Senate since Reconstruction.

Boyer, also a Black Republican, stressed the importance of minority voices growing within the American conservative movement.

“As a Black conservative, or any minority conservative, you get bullied by people who look like you and by others,” Boyer said. “You’re a minority within a minority.”

Educating the public about adversities in society will be a priority for the Perspective PAC, as will the amplification of now underemphasized conservative candidates and influencers.

Conservatives of all races involved in the new PAC said it is critical to the future for such voices to have a platform.

“Uniqueness of thought is not defined by the color of someone’s skin,” said Seth M. Stubbs, the Perspective PAC board vice chair. “As conservatives, we sometimes ignore the voices of lesser-represented individuals in our movement. Perspective PAC expands on today’s political discourse by empowering the voices of minority conservatives.”

Founders of the new organization include Boyer, Stubbs, William T. Johnson and Alex C. Haley.

Boyer and Haley served as Simon’s traveling aides. Boyer also met Stubbs working with state Speaker-designate Paul Renner’s campaign to win a supermajority of House seats. Johnson, the son of lobbyist John Johnson, served as a coalition leader for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ successful re-election campaign.

Boyer said for the moment, the new political organization will focus on state politics.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

