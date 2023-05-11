FDLE arrests three sex offenders who registered to vote

State election police arrested three Florida convicts this week on voting fraud charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said all three individuals wrongly registered to vote despite sex crime convictions prohibiting them from doing so.

On Monday, the FDLE announced two arrests in Palm Beach County.

Lantz Lee Cameron, a West Palm Beach man, registered to vote in Brevard County in 2020 and told elections officials he was eligible to vote. A Palm Beach Gardens man, Anthony Carlton Fonseca, also registered to vote in the county. Both men cast ballots in 2020, and Cameron also voted in 2022.

The next day, the FDLE arrested Melbourne man Louis Palmieri for wrongly registering and voting in Brevard County in the 2020 election.

All three men are registered sex offenders and are ineligible to vote.

Florida voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment automatically restoring the voting rights of most convicts who complete obligations to the state. But the measure excluded convicted sex offenders and convicted murderers.

Cameron was found guilty of a lewd and lascivious act on a minor in 1998 when he was 39 years old.

Fonseca, in 2017 was convicted of soliciting a child online to perform a sexual act and then producing and possessing child porn. He was a child modeling agent at the time of his 2013 arrest, WFLX reported then.

Palmieri was convicted in 2003 at age 57 of lewd and lascivious exhibition to a child under age 16.

Cameron registered to vote as a Republican. Records on the other two voters were not immediately available.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last year creating an election police force cracking down on voter fraud statewide. That generated controversy when a first wave of arrests targeted people the state had contacted, often telling individuals they could register to vote again.

While many cases were thrown out of circuit courts, the Legislature passed a new law allowing a statewide prosecutor to manage such cases earlier this year.