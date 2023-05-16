New low for Ron DeSantis in another national 2024 poll

Ron DeSantis is nearing a formal launch to his presidential campaign, and another poll suggests he will need the announcement bounce.

The most recent Morning Consult poll shows him at his low-water mark against former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the choice of 61% of the 3,571 likely GOP Primary voters polled between May 12 and May 14, up from 60% in the poll a week ago. DeSantis is down to 18%, a point less than his standing a week prior.

The Florida Governor’s favorability is faltering, according to Morning Consult: “DeSantis’ slide against Trump has coincided with a dip in the share of potential GOP Primary voters who view him positively. Two-thirds view him favorably, down 6 points from last week.”

Despite DeSantis’ decline, he’s still comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. Former Vice President Mike Pence takes 6% support, while former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and author Vivek Ramaswamy each take 4%.

Still, considering that DeSantis was within 11 points of Trump back on Jan. 2, the trend is brutal for DeSantis, as he is now 43 points back.

The Morning Consult survey is one of a few that finds DeSantis mired in the teens.

A survey from I&I/Tipp Insights shows DeSantis pulling 17% support, 6 points below the 23% he mustered in April. Trump commands 55% support, up from the 47% he had in April, giving him a 38-point lead.

A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field, with Trump drawing 52% support.

An Emerson College poll in the field in late April had DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with DeSantis also pulling in 16%.

These polls are worse for the Governor than the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 53% to 23% on average, with Pence at 6% and Haley at 4%.