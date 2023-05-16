May 16, 2023
Single-digit GOP Primary support for Ron DeSantis in New York poll

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 20233min1

DeSantis AP
Trump takes 60% support in the latest Siena College poll.

Gov. Ron DeSantis likely won’t be able to count on New York Republicans in 2024 if a new poll is any indication, as fewer than 1 in 10 respondents back him for President.

A Siena College survey conducted from May 7 through 11 shows 60% of registered GOP voters in the Empire State prefer Donald Trump to “someone else,” while 32% of New York Republicans want another option and 8% have no opinion.

Trump’s support stems from conservatives, of whom 70% prefer the former President, while 20% want someone else and 10% don’t know. A majority of moderates (54%) want someone else, while just 43% want Trump in 2024.

The 32% of respondents who want someone else, meanwhile, are split, with just 28% of them wanting DeSantis. That translates to 9% of total respondents.

DeSantis doubles former Vice President Mike Pence’s 14% and is well ahead of Nikki Haley’s 8% and Liz Cheney’s 6%. Meanwhile, 22% of the “someone else” respondents have no opinion, and 14% want an alternative option.

This survey suggests Trump is consolidating support. A previous Siena College Research Institute survey showed Trump well ahead of DeSantis in the early running in New York’s April 2024 Primary, 52% to 27%.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.

At a book tour stop, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York.

“Wait until ’28, Ron, wait until ’28,” one jeered.

DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the (JoeBiden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer,” Zeldin tweeted. “He has my full support!”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

