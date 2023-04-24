April 24, 2023
Lee Zeldin bucks Ron DeSantis, backs Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis continues his stumping for out-of-town candidates. Image via @RonDeSantisFL/Twitter.

A.G. GancarskiApril 24, 20234min2

zeldin
It's a New York knockout for DeSantis, down 25 points against Trump in that state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis may have campaigned for Lee Zeldin last year, but reciprocation is not likely if the Governor runs for President.

The former New York gubernatorial candidate waited until DeSantis was in Japan Monday to endorse Donald Trump in 2024.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the (Joe) Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer,” Zeldin tweeted. “He has my full support!”

In Long Island last October, DeSantis depicted Zeldin as made in his mold. He related what Zeldin could do to what he’s done as Governor, including his decision to crumple and trash a letter from Democrats urging more COVID-19 mitigation.

“Florida is a law-and-order state. I am a law-and-order Governor. If Lee Zeldin gets into office, New York will be a law-and-order state, and he will be a law-and-order Governor,” DeSantis said.

Regarding riots after the George Floyd murder, DeSantis said Zeldin “would have stopped that in his tracks.”

Zeldin is the latest high-profile endorser for whom DeSantis campaigned who has snubbed the Florida Governor. It is uncertain if he would have been any help to DeSantis in New York if he had endorsed him.

Trump led DeSantis 52% to 27% in a Siena College Research Institute survey released in March, taking the temperature of Empire State GOP voters well ahead of New York’s Presidential Primary, to be held April 30, 2024.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year, addressing police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

“Ron DeSanctimonious had a crowd on Staten Island today — 139 people on Staten Island. We’ve got a lot of people. We’ve got 139 times 30,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York for a book tour stop.

“Wait until ’28, Ron, wait until ’28,” one jeered.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 24, 2023 at 4:18 pm

    We probably don’t need any more of these stories about everybody picking Defelonious Javina Trump over Rhonda’s Panties, but shoot, they’re pretty funny, so keep ’em coming!

    Reply

  • Mercury Shampoo Ed 👍

    April 24, 2023 at 4:55 pm

    This is because they want to shovel money to the rich as much as possible… and Trump is the number one guy to do that. All the religious legislation and antagonizing business over their political orientation they don’t like on some level. They want to continue the grift and wealth transfer upwards forever. Anything that interferes with that they secretly don’t like. They might clap and nod but in the end it’s all about neo-liberal economic policy and knocking down anything in its way including labor and government intervention in any way.

    Reply

