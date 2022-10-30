Ron DeSantis makes New York pitch for Lee Zeldin

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of the campaign to a Republican polling seven points behind the incumbent in a Democratic stronghold.

“If you are tired of the same old same old story, you have the power to turn the page,” DeSantis said. “This will be the 21st century version of the shot heard around the world. Let’s get it done.”

DeSantis related what Zeldin could do to what he’s done as Governor, including his decision to crumple and trash a letter from Democrats urging more COVID-19 mitigation.

“I can tell you, Lee Zeldin, he would be making the same types of decisions,” DeSantis said.

The Governor pivoted to critiques of other candidates, including Georgia’s Stacey Abrams. Her winning would “spark” a wave of “Georgia refugees coming into the state of Florida,” DeSantis contended, before holding forth on people who came to the state in recent months.

“I’ll have people come up to me, give me a big hug, and say ‘thank God for Florida, I couldn’t take it anymore,”” DeSantis said of people moving from other states.

He noted that he was “happy to have folks” who came to Florida via “in-migration.”

“These are my people, they’re voting for me, don’t get me wrong,” DeSantis said. “But man, do you really want to continue policies that are doing that?”

DeSantis also talked up Zeldin’s commitment to the rule of law.

“Florida is a law-and-order state. I am a law and order Governor. If Lee Zeldin gets into office, New York will be a law and order state, and he will be a law and order Governor,” DeSantis said, noting that Zeldin would be tough on criminals.

“Lee Zeldin will not coddle these people. He will hold them accountable,” DeSantis said.

Regarding riots after the George Floyd murder, DeSantis said Zeldin “would have stopped that in his tracks.”

“In Florida I called the National Guard immediately, we were not going to let our cities burn down,” DeSantis said, saying that “back when that happened (Zeldin) would’ve done the same thing.”

The Governor touched on other familiar subjects, including vaccine mandates and differences between Florida and New York’s approach to them.

“Those mandates were not based on science. They were engineered to force your compliance with their agenda,” DeSantis contended, venturing into rhyme.