Rick Scott denounces ‘disgusting’ antisemitic displays in Jacksonville

Florida’s current Governor has thus far not commented on a series of antisemitic displays in Jacksonville Saturday, but his predecessor is condemning them.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott responded to reports during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

“It makes you mad,” Scott told host Dana Bash. “I became Governor in January 2011, and we were dealing with this at one of our universities. I dealt with it as Governor.”

“Antisemitism: it’s disgusting, it’s wrong, we have to push back against it,” Scott said, adding that the country is “blessed” and that “we need to accept people.”

“We need to, we can cherish our differences, but let’s accept people,” Scott said. “So let’s quit dividing ourselves and quit attacking other people, and let’s talk about how we make this a better place.”

“This stuff is disgusting to me. I’ve never understood it and it’s disgusting to me,” Scott said.

Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism before and after the nationally-televised football game that saw a cameo by the thus-far reticent Ron DeSantis.

The antisemitic messages first surfaced on a overpass on I-10 in western Duval County. A banner urged drivers to “end Jewish supremacy” and “honk if you know it was the Jews.”

Another one surfaced on Arlington Expressway, extolling Kanye West for being “right about the Jews.”

After the football game downtown, similar messages were broadcast on the stadium and other downtown buildings.

Other federal representatives of Jacksonville have commented also.

“The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing. There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida. I continue to stand in support of the Jewish community in Jacksonville and across this nation,” asserted Rep. John Rutherford, a former three-term Sheriff, early Sunday morning.

Local leaders are also weighing in.