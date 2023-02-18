February 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis to address police unions in New York, Chicago markets
Ron DeSantis. Image via YouTube/First Coast News.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 18, 20233min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott revises controversial ‘Rescue America’ policy plan

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Republicans elect Christian Ziegler as State Chair

APoliticalHeadlines

Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

sheriffs DeSantis
Presidents' Day is a travel day for America's Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the road Monday, and reports are he will be Backing the Blue.

DeSantis is slated to speak in New York and Chicago, as part of what the New York Post calls a “multi-city tour where he’ll showcase his pro-cop bona fides.”

The New York stop will be for the early birds: a 7:30 a.m speech at a catering hall in Staten Island.

“On Staten Island, we are proud to support our law enforcement. We know how difficult their responsibilities are day in and day out and I’m happy that our law enforcement community will get some recognition and support,” said Assemblyman Mike Tannousis, the Staten Island GOP chairman, to the Post.

DeSantis has at least one more stop to speak with out-of-state cops planned, with a speech scheduled in Elmhurst in the Chicago area, to be delivered to the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

The speech apparently is causing consternation to the mayoral candidate endorsed by the FOP. Paul Vallas told the Chicago Sun-Times “that there is simply no place in Chicago for a right-wing extremist like Ron DeSantis, and I am disappointed in FOP leadership for inviting him to speak to officers.

The Governor is prioritizing criminal justice reforms in the 2023 Legislative Session, with perhaps the most provocative proposal being to impose a supermajority threshold on capital punishment verdicts, meaning that eight of twelve jurors would suffice for a death penalty.

DeSantis leveraged law enforcement backing in his 2018 race against Democrat Andrew Gillum, citing the former Tallahassee Mayor’s backing from the Dream Defenders and other left-of-center groups on his way to a narrow victory. In 2022, police backing was a given. And if 2024 is in fact on DeSantis’ radar, he will want to leverage police union backing as well.

 

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

nextFlorida Republicans elect Christian Ziegler as State Chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories