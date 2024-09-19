September 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Badge of honor: Rick Scott picks up police union backing

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 19, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Here are all the incendiary comments Mark Robinson made according to CNN’s bombshell report

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Poll: 1 in 10 voters think Taylor Swift’s endorsement helps Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

FAU poll: Kamala Harris holds 5-point lead nationally over Donald Trump

rick scott ap
Law enforcement continues to like the former Governor.

Florida’s junior Senator is getting some juice from a major police union in his re-election bid.

The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is falling in behind Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, continuing the group’s recent tradition of backing Republicans in statewide contests.

“The Fraternal Order Of Police have worked hand in hand with Senator Scott and have given him our continued faith in his dedication to his community and to the men and women of law enforcement,” FOP President Steve Zona said.

“Senator Scott has shown an understanding of the dangers law enforcement officers face and has welcomed conservative common sense solutions to problems. Through his leadership and actions Senator Scott has restored the faith of Florida’s police officers.”

Zona said the union believes in Scott, expressing confidence that “there is no doubt that he will continue to serve our state and his constituents fairly, and with a focus on safety and prosperity.”

As Scott’s campaign notes, this continues his hot streak with law enforcement.

“Senator Scott has secured the endorsement of major law enforcement groups, including the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Association of State Troopers, the Hispanic Police Officers Association, and 60 Florida Sheriffs across the state. To date, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell does not have a single law enforcement official or group supporting her socialist campaign.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHere are all the incendiary comments Mark Robinson made according to CNN's bombshell report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories