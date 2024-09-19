Badge of honor: Rick Scott picks up police union backing

Florida’s junior Senator is getting some juice from a major police union in his re-election bid.

The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is falling in behind Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, continuing the group’s recent tradition of backing Republicans in statewide contests.

“The Fraternal Order Of Police have worked hand in hand with Senator Scott and have given him our continued faith in his dedication to his community and to the men and women of law enforcement,” FOP President Steve Zona said.

“Senator Scott has shown an understanding of the dangers law enforcement officers face and has welcomed conservative common sense solutions to problems. Through his leadership and actions Senator Scott has restored the faith of Florida’s police officers.”

Zona said the union believes in Scott, expressing confidence that “there is no doubt that he will continue to serve our state and his constituents fairly, and with a focus on safety and prosperity.”

As Scott’s campaign notes, this continues his hot streak with law enforcement.

“Senator Scott has secured the endorsement of major law enforcement groups, including the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Association of State Troopers, the Hispanic Police Officers Association, and 60 Florida Sheriffs across the state. To date, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell does not have a single law enforcement official or group supporting her socialist campaign.”