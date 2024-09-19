Last Call for 9.19.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Another day, another poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris with an outside-the-margins lead over former President Donald Trump.

The survey du jour hails from Florida Atlantic University’s Public Opinion Research Lab, which coordinated with Mainstreet Research USA to poll 820 likely general election voters Sept. 16-17. The top-line: Harris 50%, Trump 45%.

The gulf is only a smidgen outside the poll’s 3.4-percentage-point margin of error. Still, it meshes with the myriad post-debate polls that have dropped in recent days — yesterday’s YouGov/Economist update put the race at 49%-45%, while George Washington University/HarrisX shows the Veep with a four-point lead, 50%-46%.

The last major poll to show Trump ahead at the national level came from The New York Times, a publication in which the former President oft complained that he never printed anything optimistic about him or his candidacy.

Of course, holding the top spot in a national poll is about as important as being the regular season champ — nobody hands out rings for that. And, as any Democrat old enough to remember when Hypercolor shirts en vogue, the same goes for winning the popular vote.

As FAU’s Kevin Wagner puts it, “The race remains extremely tight, with both candidates having strong bases of support. The outcome may hinge on which campaign can better mobilize their core supporters and appeal to undecided voters.”

One notable difference from the YouGov survey highlighted in yesterday’s Last Call: Substantially more respondents in the FAU poll think Trump is going to come out on top in seven weeks. The prediction split still favors Harris, 54%-46%, but that’s two TDs above the 32% Trump managed on the same question with the other pollster.

Wagner explained that the prediction measure does have some value for prognosticators.

“Asking people to predict the winner can give a sense of how people see their friends and family voting. This type of question can be a window on the political mood and suggests that Vice President Harris’ support continues to be enthusiastic and visible.”

Quote of the Day

“While the data seemed to indicate that the race would be very tight, Tom Leek won the race by a significant margin. There is no sugarcoating that.”

— Florida Justice Association President Todd Michaels, admitting FJA’s involvement in a smear campaign against Senate candidate Leek.

