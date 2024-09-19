Gov. DeSantis won’t commit to let Democratic State Attorneys stay in office if elected this November

Florida’s Governor isn’t committing to let two State Attorneys he removed from office serve if they’re elected this November.
When asked directly if he would be willing to “tell the voters” that he “overthrew the popular vote” if he removed Democrats Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell from office again in the 13th and 9th Judicial Circuits, respectively, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered no such commitment in Pinellas Park.
“When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.
Warren won his Democratic Primary with more than 70% of the vote; Worrell was unopposed in her Primary. Their opponents, backed by DeSantis after he appointed them as fill-ins, are Republicans Suzy Lopez and Andrew Bain. Bain is running as an independent against Worrell.
The Democrats were removed for “neglect of duty” in Warren’s case and “neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction” in Worrell’s.
“You need prosecutors that are going to be guided by the law and that are going to enforce the law without fear or favor. They are not going to be bringing in a political agenda. And certainly, you cannot have prosecutors that are going to coddle the criminals and care more about the feelings and the rights of criminals than they do about the well-being of the victims of the crimes,” DeSantis argued.
The goal, DeSantis said, is to “make sure that our state is safe,” especially in population centers.
“We want to make sure law and order prevails, but particularly in some of the more urban areas, you’ve got to hold criminals accountable,” he added. “You cannot have a revolving door where they just keep going out and out.”
10 comments
Stephen D
September 19, 2024 at 10:35 am
You will not find a better Governor than Ron DeSantis. Why don’t those Liberal Attorney Generals go move and campaign in NY. They will be more welcome there.
Frankie M.
September 19, 2024 at 10:38 am
Those liberal states attorneys are accountable to the people not to one man. Why bother having elections at all when you can just subvert the will of the people? RDS is now judge, jury, & executioner.
Joe
September 19, 2024 at 11:27 am
Your state is a joke under Tiny D, Stephen, and your lil guv’nor has been objectively terrible for homeowners and students at all levels.
Recall Ron Desantis
September 19, 2024 at 10:57 am
This is election fraud in its highest form. People elect officials based on the popular vote.
Adolf Biden
September 19, 2024 at 11:21 am
There are no recalls in florida, stupid.
Michael
September 19, 2024 at 11:09 am
The issue will be moot with regard to Andrew Warren because he was removed by DeSantis for saying he would not prosecute young women who received abortions past 6 weeks. When #4 passes, Warren will end up being a political visionary and DeSantis will be rendered impotent.
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
September 19, 2024 at 11:12 am
CAFETERIA-STYLE PROSECUTION:
Prosecutors have “prosecutorial discretion” in individual cases. This allows an actual human being to supervise and manage the otherwise mechanical application of the law.
However, prosecutors do NOT have the authority to veto legislation that has been constitutionally enacted. Lemme put it this way: exactly what part of “faithfully execute” don’t they get?
I am Larry Gillis and I approve this message.
Adolf Biden
September 19, 2024 at 11:23 am
This is one of many reasons why he was reelected by almost 20%. Florida Flushed the blue turds away
Joe
September 19, 2024 at 11:30 am
Andrew Warren was elected too, twice. Florida’s RepubliQan voters allow Tiny D to flushing democracy away, to their own detriment.
Michael K
September 19, 2024 at 11:34 am
What is it about “we the people” that our Ivy-League elitist grifting governor does not understand?