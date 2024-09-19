September 19, 2024
David Richardson campaign for Miami-Dade Tax Collector launches 5-figure Spanish ad buy

Jesse Scheckner

David Richardson - DR
He’s facing Republican Miami-Dade Community Council member Dariel Fernandez for the Tax Collector job.

Tune in to any of Miami-Dade’s many Spanish-language radio stations and you may hear a one-minute ad touting former Rep. David Richardson’s qualifications for Tax Collector.

Richardson’s campaign just launched a five-figure ad buy targeting the county’s Spanish-speaking voters and emphasizing his record as an elected leader and CPA.

“Our residents rely on the Tax Collector’s Office for essential services, and it’s critical to have a leader who knows how to manage taxpayer dollars responsibly while ensuring county services are easily accessible to everyone,” Richardson said in a statement.

“As Tax Collector, I will continue my work of protecting public funds and making sure Miami-Dade residents get the service they deserve.”

An LGBTQ trailblazer and self-described “budget guy,” Richardson is running to be Miami-Dade’s first elected Tax Collector since 1957, when county voters adopted a Home Rule Charter.

A ballot measure Florida voters approved in 2018 requires every county in the state to elect a Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7.

Richardson, a Democrat who also served on the Miami Beach City Commission, faces Republican local business owner and Miami-Dade Community Council member Dariel Fernandez for the Tax Collector job.

Luis Callejas, Richardson’s Campaign Manager, said Richardson’s legislative experience and “deep knowledge of government operations” make him the perfect person to lead the Tax Collector’s Office, which is also absorbing the state’s DMV offices in Miami-Dade.

“His track record of transparency and fiscal responsibility speaks for itself,” Callejas said in a statement. “We’re confident David’s message will resonate with voters across Miami-Dade.”

Richardson’s career includes working as an auditor for the U.S. Department of Defense and, since 1993, running a small accounting business that focuses on government contracts. He adopted the nickname, “The Budget Guy,” to reflect his work scrutinizing Florida’s budget, “uncovering cost-saving opportunities and advocating for more efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” his campaign said.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

