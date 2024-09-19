Erika Booth holds cash edge in critical HD 35 rematch with Tom Keen

The most high-profile Special Election this legislative term looks like it will remain heated through this year’s General Election.

As of Sept. 6, Rep. Tom Keen, an Orlando Democrat, received more party support for his re-election campaign than Erika Booth. But the Republican challenger has received slightly more in cash donations and still has considerably more cash available. That’s despite Booth just wrapping up a Republican Primary campaign.

Keen closed the reporting period with just over $36,000 in cash, compared to Booth’s nearly $56,000. The Democratic lawmaker raised nearly $76,000 in contributions but has already spent more than $40,000 of that.

Meanwhile, Booth, a former Osceola County School Board member, reported almost $80,000 in contributions and has spent more than $24,000 of that. She kept spending fairly low as she dispatched Republican Primary opponent Laura Gomez McAdams in an Aug. 20 intraparty battle.

The November contest in House District 35 marks a rematch between Booth and Keen. Keen in January won a Special Election to succeed former Rep. Fred Hawkins, a Republican. The HD 35 seat opened after Hawkins took a job as President of South Florida State College.

The win marked a critical flip of a sea for Democrats, as Republicans hold a supermajority in the House. Now, it’s one of few seats in Florida where Democrats remain on defense.

Thus, Democratic Party leaders have poured resources into the district. The Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee has provided more than $77,000 worth of consulting and polling to Keen. The Florida Democratic Party has given another nearly $24,000 in staffing and personnel.

But Republicans are also putting effort behind Booth. The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee delivered $45,000 worth of polling data and text message services. The Republican Party of Florida also has provided nearly $24,000 in staff and research in-kind.

Beyond party support, Booth’s husband, Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth, controls Booth PAC. That committee also has more than $17,000 cash at the ready. The committee has raised $17,500 since the January election

Friends of Tom Keen, by comparison, is sitting on $15,280 in the bank. Since January, the committee has raised nearly $70,000.