September 19, 2024
Rachel Plakon holds 6-to-1 cash edge in HD 36

Jacob OglesSeptember 19, 20243min0

Rachel Plakon
She also has received support from her state party, which Kelley Diona Miller has yet to see.

Rep. Rachel Plakon boasts a more than six-to-one cash advantage over her Democratic challenger in her re-election bid.

As of Sept. 6, the Lake Mary Republican reported more than $76,000 in the bank as she seeks a second term representing House District 36.

During the same period, Democratic opponent Kelley Diona Miller had a war chest of about $12,000.

So far, Plakon has raised more than $144,000 in outside contributions and has spent more than $68,000. That most recently included a digital ad spend of nearly $26,000 just this month through Texas-based McShane. In the last reporting period, from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, Plakon spent more than Miller raised in cash.

Miller has reported more than $25,000 in contributions and has spent almost $14,000.

That’s despite the race being one of several where Democrats have publicly stated they see a chance to flip a seat.

While Plakon first won the seat in 2022 with 55% of the vote to Democrat Deborah Poulalion’s 45%, Republicans overperformed statewide that year.

Most voters in HD 36 supported Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election, taking more than 51% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 47%, even though Trump won the state’s electoral votes. The Seminole County seat was one of several Central Florida seats Biden won, and Republicans won elections just two years later.

But Miller isn’t receiving as much attention from the state party as some peers on the ballot as Democrats try to claw seats back. At this point, neither the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee nor the Florida Democratic Party provided any in-kind support.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Florida has provided nearly $46,000 of in-kind support with polling, research and staff.

On top of campaign resources, Friends of Rachel Plakon also has more than $83,000 cash under her control.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

