September 19, 2024
‘Wishful thinking’: Ron DeSantis rebukes Doug Emhoff for saying Kamala Harris can compete in Florida
Image via Fox News Channel.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 19, 20243min3

DeSantis Fox 2
'That's not in the cards.'

Florida’s Governor is rebuking the Second Gentleman for suggesting that Kamala Harris will make a play in the Sunshine State.

During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Ron DeSantis dismissed Doug Emhoff’s assertion that Democrats will “see what they can do in Florida” as simple “wishful thinking.”

“At the end of the day, you have a candidate, Kamala Harris; she’s a vapid San Francisco leftist. We’ve got people that have fled San Francisco to come to Florida to get away from Harris’ type of governance. I have people in Florida who fled Minnesota to get away from Tim Walz’s governance. They saw Minneapolis burn when he was governor. He sat there and let it happen. So that’s not in the cards, especially in Florida,” the Governor said Thursday.

According to polls, the race is closing. In this state, with a million more Republicans than Democrats, Trump is up by just three points on average.

Yet DeSantis says it’s more than a numbers game, and Trump will win “not just because of the fact that we have so many more Republicans now, but we have a lot of Republicans who know what that type of leftist governance is,” and that Harris’ beliefs are “out of step” with Americans.

Emhoff was in the Villages last week, where he addressed a number of topics, including Project 2025 and its “attacks on seniors. ” While noting Trump has threatened political opponents, he praises the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, still questions the 2020 Election, and invokes Hungarian leader Viktor Orban as a “character witness” during the debate with Harris.

During a fundraiser Wednesday, Emhoff told donors, “The map is wide open, and we need the money to compete in seven and possibly eight states.” He added that he was “just in Florida at the Villages, and it was wild.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Yrral

    September 19, 2024 at 8:21 pm

    A Cat 5 is near the Alabama Florida border on the weekend of the 28th of September ,beside Kamala

    Reply

  • Cheesy Floridian

    September 19, 2024 at 8:32 pm

    I think Florida is more in play than Desantis wants to admit. There might be more republicans than democrats but that doesn’t mean all those republicans will vote that way. Don’t forget about the independents too

    Reply

  • KathrynA

    September 19, 2024 at 9:01 pm

    The more he and Scott talk, the better her chances are!!

    Reply

Categories