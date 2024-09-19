Doug Emhoff wants to put ‘wild’ Florida in play. Will Kamala Harris follow through?

Are Democrats willing to invest in Florida for Kamala Harris?

That question has been open this cycle, with in-state Democrats talking up national interest in having the party invest here like once was a given, but to no tangible effect, until what may be a sea change promulgated by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a New York City fundraiser Wednesday.

“The map is wide open, and we need the money to compete in seven and possibly eight states. I was just in Florida at the Villages, and it was wild,” tweeted Will McDuffie. “There was a lot of excitement, and we’re going to see what we can do down in Florida.”

If Democrats do play to win in the state, it could be a momentous sea change with down-ballot consequences in the Senate race and regarding this year’s slate of citizens’ initiatives, including pot and abortion measures.

According to polls, the race is closing. In this state, with a million more Republicans than Democrats, Trump is up by just three points on average.

Emhoff was in the Villages last week, where he addressed a number of topics, including Project 2025 and its “attacks on seniors,” while noting Trump has threatened political opponents, “praises the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” still questions the 2020 Election, and invoked Hungarian leader Viktor Orban as a “character witness” during the debate with Harris.