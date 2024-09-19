September 18, 2024
Doug Emhoff wants to put ‘wild’ Florida in play. Will Kamala Harris follow through?
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 18, 20242min7

Harris Emhoff
'There was a lot of excitement, and we’re going to see what we can do down in Florida.'

Are Democrats willing to invest in Florida for Kamala Harris?

That question has been open this cycle, with in-state Democrats talking up national interest in having the party invest here like once was a given, but to no tangible effect, until what may be a sea change promulgated by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a New York City fundraiser Wednesday.

“The map is wide open, and we need the money to compete in seven and possibly eight states. I was just in Florida at the Villages, and it was wild,” tweeted Will McDuffie. “There was a lot of excitement, and we’re going to see what we can do down in Florida.”

If Democrats do play to win in the state, it could be a momentous sea change with down-ballot consequences in the Senate race and regarding this year’s slate of citizens’ initiatives, including pot and abortion measures.

According to polls, the race is closing. In this state, with a million more Republicans than Democrats, Trump is up by just three points on average.

Emhoff was in the Villages last week, where he addressed a number of topics, including Project 2025 and its “attacks on seniors,” while noting Trump has threatened political opponents, “praises the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” still questions the 2020 Election, and invoked Hungarian leader Viktor Orban as a “character witness” during the debate with Harris.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

7 comments

  • Bobblehead Kammy

    September 18, 2024 at 9:03 pm

    Who is Doug Emhoff?

    Reply

    • MarvinM

      September 18, 2024 at 11:26 pm

      The Jew who is way more interested in making White House Christmas decorations than Melania

      Reply

  • KathrynA

    September 18, 2024 at 9:15 pm

    Maybe you truly are a bobblehead?? He’s a distinguished lawyer and law professor at Georgetown University and the husband of Kamala Harris, but probably you already know this.

    Reply

    • Bobblehead Kammy

      September 18, 2024 at 9:22 pm

      Oh he is married to the joyful one. 😄

      Reply

    • Michael K

      September 18, 2024 at 9:53 pm

      No, Miss Spoke is just a troll who changes her name every day – never adds anything to the conversation. Best to ignore.

      Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    September 18, 2024 at 9:48 pm

    Not to worry. The least qualified VP in the post-Civil War era is standing by if anything untoward should occur to DJT who is showing his age more and more.

    Reply

  • MarvinM

    September 18, 2024 at 11:17 pm

    Nice to see a spouse out there supporting his/her spouse!

    Where’s Melania?

    Reply

