Ron DeSantis slams Secret Service for thwarting Florida probe of threat on Donald Trump’s life

The feds aren’t working with Florida investigators.

That’s the claim Ron DeSantis is making as frustration builds from the Governor over Joe Biden’s Secret Service not facilitating the state investigation of the latest attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

“They’re not being cooperative,” the Governor said on Thursday’s “Ingraham Angle.”

DeSantis said he was “concerned,” as state “investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.”

“And so I think they’ve taken the position, you know, they don’t want the state of Florida to be involved in this,” he added.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Highway Patrol are both involved in the state probe, and Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of the Statewide Prosecutor plays a key role as well.

DeSantis told Ingraham, “There were multiple violations of Florida law across multiple jurisdictions,” justifying the state probe.

“We think in at least three judicial circuits, this guy Ryan Routh committed potential violations of Florida law. So we have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges and we also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened,” DeSantis said.

State officials were less than complimentary to the feds this week when announcing the next steps.

DeSantis said Trump approved of “Florida … trying to take the lead” in the probe and that it wasn’t in the “best interest of the country” for the FBI and Justice Department to be probing the attempt on Trump’s life, given they are prosecuting him in a federal case involving allegedly mishandled classified documents.

Moody added that the state probe doesn’t constitute a “turf war,” then alleged an irony in federal officials seeking justice in this case, given how “awkward” it is to have “the same agencies and prosecutors going after the would-be assassin” even as they seek to “put the victim away for life.”

“We’re protecting one of our own,” the Plant City Republican said.

On Thursday, DeSantis struck a different tone, saying he hadn’t “disputed” the feds’ “right to investigate.”

“Let us do this,” he said. “So, hopefully, that tune will change. But I can tell you right now, we have not gotten a lot of receptive response.”