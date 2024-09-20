Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.20.24

Good Friday morning.

Where do we start today? The presidential race? The Mark Robinson scandal? Sure, we’ll get to those stories below, but first, I am turning over the top of Sunburn to my former colleague Florence Snyder, who shares sad news about Sharyn Smith’s passing.

Smith had fond memories of her first job as Attorney General Robert Shevin‘s chief enforcer of Florida’s open government laws. She spent her 16-hour days helping a highly committed and competitive cadre of publishers and media lawyers put meat on the bones of a muscular update to the Public Records Act and its groundbreaking companion, the Sunshine Law. Both were conceived and passed when Smith, a Miami native, was still in school at Coral Gables High and the University of Miami.

Smith, who died Saturday of complications from heart surgery, would spend the rest of her career in public service. She was a trusted and influential adviser to lawmakers who did not take orders from Governors, lobbyists or political consultants.

Smith worked closely with Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Arthur England and Florida State University College of Law Professor Pat Dore in crafting Florida’s landmark Administrative Procedures Act and would serve as the founding Director and Chief Judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

In retirement, Smith spent much of the 21st century helping the ever-dwindling population of reporters doing serious accountability journalism at the Miami Herald and other newspapers once owned by the Knight brothers, including the Tallahassee Democrat, where Kathryn Varn followed a paper trail that led to the state archives and Smith’s garage in Midtown; Varn produced a story that bears rereading as Election Day approaches.

Smith wasn’t afraid to be quoted. “What are they gonna do, disbar me?” she would say.

But she did not have a self-aggrandizing bone in her body. Most of Smith’s work as a reliable source is known only to the reporters she supplied with tips, unlisted phone numbers, and plain brown envelopes stuffed with public records. Some of those envelopes are still out there, ripening into future headlines.

Let’s hope there’s an internet cafe in heaven.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced its Board leadership team for the 2024-25 term, with Stephen Panzarino teed up for the top job.

Panzarino is AECOM’s Regional Director of Architecture and the Area Managing Principal of the company’s Florida and Georgia offices. The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced he would succeed Jin Liu as Chair during the Partnership’s 38th Annual Meeting.

Liu, a real estate and finance attorney at the Carlton Fields law firm, will now transition to Immediate Past Chair.

“Our focus is on making Tampa’s Downtown a place where people can thrive — whether they come here to live, work, play or learn,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges.

“With our new Board leadership, we will amplify our efforts to serve as the voice for Downtown Tampa, build connections, and ensure our seven neighborhoods stay vibrant and welcoming for everyone.”

In addition to Panzarino and Liu, Jeff Houck of the 1905 Family of Restaurants will serve as Vice Chair, Braxton Williams of PNC Bank as Treasurer and Rob Stern of Trenam Law as Secretary on the Partnership’s Board.

The group’s Executive Committee, meanwhile, will feature Abbey D. Ahern of Dohring Ahern Appraisal & Brokerage, Dr. Jason Collins of ADEAS-Q, Michael English of JT3, Tim Koletic of Fifth Third Bank, Kimberly Madison of Strategic Property Partners and Marshall Rainey of Burr & Forman LLP.

Your morning must-read — “Trial lawyer organization admits it organized smear on Tom Leek” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After denying involvement in a smear campaign against Senate candidate Leek, a trial lawyer group is praising members for participating. “As an organization, we sent a necessary message to any legislator that would consider acting against the Civil Justice system,” wrote Todd Michaels, president of the Florida Justice Association (FJA), in an email to members obtained by Florida Politics. Leek won the Republican nomination in the Senate District 7 race in August, securing 47% of the vote to former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar’s 28% and former wrestler Gerry James’ 25%. Michaels’ email, sent out through the Florida Justice PAC, clarifies that it’s not the outcome FJA wanted.

“Stocks hit record high a day after Fed’s big interest rate cut” via Joe Rennison and Danielle Kaye of The New York Times — Markets had been butting up against the record for the past two weeks after recovering from a round of turmoil in late July and early August. However, the Fed’s announcement Wednesday that it would lower rates by half a percentage point erased uncertainty about a decision that has loomed over financial markets for months. The Fed’s cut was double the quarter-point adjustment it typically makes, and the central bank projected additional cuts to come this year. With a 1.7% gain Thursday, the S&P 500 crossed above its last closing record, reached in mid-July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and also closed at a record. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies more sensitive to the economy’s ebb and flow rose more than 2%.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@NateSilver538: With her move up in the polls, (Kamala) Harris should stop giving (Donald) Trump a free option for another debate. I’d give a deadline say accept by Monday or offer rescinded.

—@EWErickson: NC-Gov was over before this scandal. Now, Robinson can help Kamala Harris get elected by affecting turnout. Well played, NC-GOP.

—@LarrySabato: The Crystal Ball team has just met in emergency session, and in the fastest rating change in our history, we are moving NC GOVERNOR from Lean D to LIKELY D.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Emsteck: It is in really poor taste to tweet out bits of an investigative story to get social media clout. Especially when those bits and details are inaccurate. This kind of mentality devalues investigative and enterprise work.

—@MDixon55: RIP fed rate cut news cycle

— TOP STORY —

“‘I’m a Black NAZI!’: North Carolina GOP nominee for Governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum” via Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck of CNN — Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for Governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “Black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found.

Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”

The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor. They were made under a username that CNN identified as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.

Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username “minisoldr,” a moniker Robinson frequently used online.

Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites for decades.

Given their graphic nature, CNN reports only a small portion of Robinson’s comments on the website.

Robinson, who would become North Carolina’s first Black Governor if elected, also repeatedly maligned civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., attacking him in such intense terms that a user accused him of being a White supremacist.

“Get that f*cking commie bastard off the National Mall!” Robinson wrote about the memorial’s dedication to King in Washington, D.C., by then-President Barack Obama.

“Email address belonging to Mark Robinson found on Ashley Madison” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — An email address belonging to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Robinson was registered on Ashley Madison, a website designed for married people seeking affairs. An adviser to Robinson, granted anonymity to speak freely, confirmed to POLITICO that the email address in question belongs to Robinson. “Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denies that he ever created or used an account on this website,” said Mike Lonergan, Robinson’s communications director. Robinson’s campaign also pointed to a website showing the email address in question has been compromised in multiple data breaches.

“How the Robinson report could affect the presidential race in North Carolina” via Maya King of The New York Times — A flailing Robinson, combined with the fact that Vice President Harris has drawn more support among key portions of the Democratic base there than President Joe Biden had been able to, could create an opening for them to reverse their fortunes in a state that has broken their hearts over several election cycles. North Carolina’s demographics have also changed considerably in the last 16 years as an influx of young people and people of color have moved to the state. A better-funded party operation in critical corners of the state has also helped galvanize more Democratic voters. Harris’ allies are paying attention, too. A senior adviser to her campaign, David Plouffe, responded to CNN’s reporting with four simple words: “16 key electoral votes.”

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Marist polls: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin; they’re tied in Pennsylvania” via Alex Gangitano of The Hill — Harris is leading Trump by 5 points among likely voters in Michigan and is leading slightly in Wisconsin, while the two candidates are tied in Pennsylvania, according to Marist battleground state polls. Fifty-two percent of likely voters polled in Michigan support Harris, while 47% support Trump; in Wisconsin, 50% of likely voters support Harris, compared to 49% who say they support Trump. The survey found that Harris and Trump each received 49% of support among likely voters in Pennsylvania. Harris’ lead narrowed in Michigan among independents, with 49% supporting her and 47% supporting Trump. Trump led with 50% of White voters, compared to 48% for Harris, and Harris led with 77% of Black voters, compared to 21% for Trump.

Tweet, tweet:

“Federal Reserve rate cut may boost Harris in campaign homestretch” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — The Federal Reserve’s long-awaited cut to interest rates may prove a boon to Harris’ campaign as the presidential election enters the home stretch. On Wednesday, the central bank cut the benchmark rate for the first time since 2020, lowering borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. The move reflects optimism that the battle with inflation is over, and the lower rates should boost growth, which could, in turn, brighten the gloomy national mood about the economy. The central bank cut borrowing costs by a half-point — more than the quarter-point cut some analysts had expected.

“White Dudes for Harris launch ad scorches Republicans, says Harris team is ‘talking to guys like us’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — White Dudes for Harris is spending $10 million on an ad campaign to help elect Harris as President. The group launched an ad buy in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, three states that could decide the presidential race in America. Their first ad touts the virtues of the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket while scorching Trump–Vance’s agenda. The ad directly appeals to disaffected male voters who often may hear online that “we’re the problem.” “And yeah, some White dudes are,” a narrator states. “Trump and all his MAGA buddies around him are making it worse, shouting nonsense in their stupid red hats.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Harris looks for boost from Oprah Winfrey as part of digital-first media strategy” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Harris looked for a boost with persuadable and less-motivated voters as she participated in a livestream Thursday evening with former talk show host Winfrey to focus on her plans to cut costs for the middle class and restore a national right to abortion. The event, billed as “Unite for America” and hosted by Winfrey from suburban Michigan, one of this election’s key battlegrounds, sought to tap into the same energy as long-running Winfrey’s talk show, which drove bestseller lists and allowed celebrities to share their softer side and everyday people to share stories of struggle and inspiration. It leaned on celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Lopez, and Meryl Streep, as well as the stories of ordinary voters, to promote Harris’ message. More than 250,000 people were watching on the Harris campaign livestream on YouTube alone as Winfrey introduced the Vice President — the event was also being streamed on other major social media platforms.

“Local Teamsters unions in swing states rush to endorse Harris” via Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post — A wave of local and regional Teamsters union branches in battleground states rushed to endorse Harris after the national Teamsters union declared that it would not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in nearly three decades. Teamsters Regional Councils — representing hundreds of thousands of members and retirees — in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and western Pennsylvania — endorsed Harris hours after Teamsters President Sean O’Brien revealed Wednesday that the union would withhold its endorsement, saying, “neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union.” Separately, powerful local Teamsters unions in Philadelphia; New York City; Long Beach, California; and Miami — as well as the union’s National Black Caucus and a group of retirees — have endorsed Harris and urged members to vote for her.

“With one exaggerated anecdote, Trump kneecaps his Jan. 6 defense” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump’s tough-guy shtick plays well on Fox News, so he leaned into it during an appearance on the late-night talk show “Gutfeld!” on Wednesday. Host Greg Gutfeld brought up Gov. Walz. Trump, the Republican nominee, quickly disparaged Walz as “strange.” And then he told a story aimed at presenting Walz as weak and himself as strong — though with a notable unintended consequence. “You know, he called up years ago,” Trump began, referring to Walz. Trump said that protesters surrounded the Governor’s Mansion in Minnesota, and Walz was seeking help. “‘My house is being surrounded by people with American flags,’” Trump claimed Walz said. “I said, ‘Is that a good thing or a bad thing?’ He said, ‘I think they’re going to attack me.’”

“These evangelicals are voting their values — by backing Harris” via Curtis Yee and Tiffany Stanley of The Associated Press — When the Rev. Lee Scott publicly endorsed Harris for President during the Evangelicals for Harris Zoom call on Aug. 14, the Presbyterian pastor and farmer said he was taking a risk. “The easy thing for us to do this year would be to keep our heads down, go to the ballot box, keep our vote secret, and go about our business,” Scott told the group, which garnered roughly 3,200 viewers, according to organizers. “But at this time, I just can’t do that.” Scott lives in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same town where a would-be assassin shot Trump in July. Scott said the attack and its impact on his community pushed him to speak out against Trump and the “vitriol” and “acceptable violence” he normalized in politics.

“Law enforcement informed Joe Biden campaign about hacked Trump material, official says” via Lauren Egan and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Biden’s campaign did not reach out to law enforcement after individuals associated with the campaign received hacked material from Trump’s campaign in their personal email accounts. An official with the campaign, who was granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, said law enforcement reached out to the campaign — not the other way around. The official did not provide a timeline of events and said that “the materials were not used.” Similarly, a law enforcement official familiar with the hacking incident said there’s no indication that the individuals associated with Biden’s campaign responded or acted on the emails.

“Why Trump’s election fraud falsehoods might cost the GOP the House” via Stephen Collinson of CNN — Trump’s obsession with election fraud that doesn’t exist in any significant form could drive the country into a government shutdown — and may even put the Republican House majority at risk. In a fresh show of governing futility, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday failed to pass a six-month extension of government funding, with a measure attached to please Trump that makes it harder for Americans to vote. The Republican nominee’s demands for a bill that targets noncitizen voting, which is already illegal, pushed Johnson into a corner with no obvious exits, raising the possibility of a Washington crisis in the run-up to Election Day that could blow back on the GOP.

“Republicans are trying a new approach to abortion in the race for Congress” via Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — In the most contested races for control of the U.S. House, many Republican candidates are speaking up about women’s rights to abortion access and reproductive care in new and surprising ways, a deliberate shift for a GOP blindsided by some political ramifications of the post-Roe v. Wade era. Looking directly into the camera for ads or penning personal op-eds in local newspapers, the Republicans are trying to distance themselves from some of the more aggressive anti-abortion ideas coming from their party and its allies. Instead, the Republican candidates are working quickly to spell out their views separate from a GOP that for decades has worked to put restrictions on reproductive care. In New York, endangered GOP Rep. Mark Lawler, sitting at a kitchen table with his wife in one ad, said, “There can be no place for extremism in women’s health care.”

“1 in 10 voters think Taylor Swift’s endorsement helps Trump, not Harris” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — When Trump declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social this past Sunday, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) pollsters hadn’t even begun asking voters a question whose answer will likely roil him further. But incredibly, 10% of voters think Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last week will actually be a boon for Trump. While 1 in 10 voters believe Trump will be helped more by the Swift nod, well over half are confident Harris will benefit more at the ballot box.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“‘Wishful thinking’: Ron DeSantis rebukes Doug Emhoff for saying Harris can compete in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is rebuking the Second Gentleman for suggesting that Harris will make a play in the Sunshine State. During an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” DeSantis dismissed Emhoff’s assertion that Democrats will “see what they can do in Florida” as simple “wishful thinking.” “At the end of the day, you have a candidate, Kamala Harris; she’s a vapid San Francisco leftist. We’ve got people that have fled San Francisco to come to Florida to get away from Harris’ type of governance. I have people in Florida who fled Minnesota to get away from Tim Walz’s governance. They saw Minneapolis burn when he was Governor. He sat there and let it happen. So that’s not in the cards, especially in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis slams Secret Service for thwarting Florida probe of threat on Trump’s life” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The feds aren’t working with Florida investigators. That’s the claim DeSantis is making as frustration builds from the Governor over Biden’s Secret Service not facilitating the state investigation of the latest attempt on Trump’s life. “They’re not being cooperative,” the Governor said on Thursday’s “Ingraham Angle.” DeSantis said he was “concerned,” as state “investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.” “And so, I think they’ve taken the position, you know, they don’t want the state of Florida to be involved in this,” he added.

“Could Rick Scott lose in Florida?” via Andrew Stanton of Newsweek — Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell outraised Sen. Scott in the latest fundraising quarter of the Florida Senate race, as polls show the Democrat chipping into Scott’s lead in a state that has become reliably red. The Republican has raised more cash throughout the entire campaign — not unusual for an incumbent — and even if he didn’t, has the benefit of a personal war chest in the nine figures. That’s partially why Scott is still considered the favorite to win re-election in November. However, his lead is small enough that Democrats still believe Florida’s Senate race is one of their few opportunities to flip a Republican-held seat in November. Florida used to be one of the nation’s most crucial swing states, voting for the winning candidate in every presidential race from 1996 to 2016.

“Is Florida the Democrats’ last, best hope to keep the U.S. Senate?” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Montana’s U.S. Senate seat appears to be slipping away from Democrats, and with it could go control of the chamber. So, party leaders and donors might be forced to turn their desperate eyes to another state: Florida. Florida’s Democratic challenger for the Senate, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, has been within striking distance of Republican Scott in recent polls, so she is looking like a stronger candidate than embattled Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in Montana. However, a strategic shift to Florida, the third largest state in the country, would require considerably more money than making a play in Montana.

“Badge of honor: Scott picks up police union backing” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator is getting some juice from a major police union in his re-election bid. The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is falling in behind Republican U.S. Sen. Scott, continuing the group’s recent tradition of backing Republicans in statewide contests. “The Fraternal Order Of Police have worked hand in hand with Sen. Scott and have given him our continued faith in his dedication to his community and the men and women of law enforcement,” FOP President Steve Zona said. “Sen. Scott has shown an understanding of the dangers law enforcement officers face and has welcomed conservative common-sense solutions to problems. Through his leadership and actions, Sen. Scott has restored the faith of Florida’s police officers.”

“Former Democratic candidate Rod Joseph endorses Scott, flips to GOP, urges Haitians to join him” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Former Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Joseph has endorsed Sen. Scott for re-election. Joseph lost against Mucarsel-Powell in the Democratic Senate Primary and has officially announced he is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican, the announcement said. “For far too long, the Democratic Party has taken us immigrants for granted and used us as political pawns each election season. I call upon all my fellow Haitians to join me and re-elect the U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to represent the state of Florida,” Joseph said. “Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and the rest of today’s Democratic Party are the Party of no visions and no plans,” he continued.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“‘They don’t want the smell of the devil’s lettuce’: DeSantis and Trump war over weed” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Trump and DeSantis are fighting once again — this time over Florida’s ballot initiative seeking to legalize marijuana use for adults in their shared home state. Trump, running his third campaign for the White House in as many cycles, officially supported the measure last week. That’s even as his vanquished Presidential Primary foe has invested significant political capital to defeat Amendment 3. DeSantis calls it a ploy by the state’s $2 billion medical marijuana industry to create a monopoly and says that its broad terms would allow people to carry dozens of pre-rolled “joints” and smoke them in public with no consequence.

“Record amount of money being spent to sway voters on Amendment 3” via Erica Riggins of Bay News 9 — One of the biggest amendments on Florida’s ballot in November is Amendment 3. There’s a record amount of money in Florida revolving around recreational marijuana. In fact, according to Ballotpedia, it’s the most expensive ballot measure ever, based on the money coming in from supporters and opponents. Stetson University Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy said recreational marijuana remains a contentious issue being driven by several measures, including Florida’s growing population and passionate people on both sides. Big money Amendment 3 backers are at the center of the push for recreational marijuana for adults in Florida. In April, the Florida Supreme Court approved ballot language for a constitutional amendment on recreational marijuana.

“Flagler Sheriff warns of hidden dangers in Florida’s Amendment 3, the legalization of recreational marijuana” via Sheriff Rick Staly for Observer Local News — As Flagler County voters consider Amendment 3, which proposes the legalization of recreational marijuana in Florida, we must consider the serious consequences Amendment 3 would impose on our community and what Amendment 3 backers, with their well-funded commercials, aren’t telling you. When I started my career, possession of any amount of marijuana was a felony. Over the years, this was downgraded to possessing less than 20 grams, a misdemeanor. Today, possession often results in a seizure and no arrest. Amendment 3 will allow personal possession of 3 ounces, the highest in the nation, and four times the current misdemeanor amount or about 150 marijuana joints. This is the equivalent of carrying over seven packs of cigarettes.

“Lawmakers, teachers clash over upcoming Florida constitutional amendment” via Gabrielle Russon for Al Jazeera — A constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that would turn Florida’s School Board elections into partisan races is stirring controversy among Democrats and educators, some of whom view it as a power play by the Republican Gov. DeSantis. If the ballot question passes in the November General Election, candidates for the School Board would be required to list their political parties starting November 2026. Making candidates stand on party tickets will infuse “dirty” politics – and big political spending – into races that should focus on educating children better, say opponents of the proposition. On the other hand, Republican lawmakers who spearheaded Amendment 1 argue that voters need to know candidates’ political affiliations to be adequately informed.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“DeSantis won’t commit to letting Democratic State Attorneys stay in office if elected this November” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor isn’t committing to letting two State Attorneys he removed from office serve if they’re elected this November. When asked directly if he would be willing to “tell the voters” that he “overthrew the popular vote” if he removed Democrats Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell from office again in the 13th and 9th Judicial Circuits, respectively, DeSantis offered no such commitment in Pinellas Park. “When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.

“Erika Booth holds cash edge in critical HD 35 rematch with Tom Keen” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The most high-profile Special Election this legislative term looks like it will remain heated through this year’s General Election. As of Sept. 6, Rep. Keen received more party support for his re-election campaign than Booth. However, the Republican challenger has received slightly more cash donations and still has considerably more cash available. That’s despite Booth just wrapping up a Republican Primary campaign. Keen closed the reporting period with just over $36,000 in cash, compared to Booth’s nearly $56,000. The Democratic lawmaker raised almost $76,000 in contributions but has already spent more than $40,000. Meanwhile, Booth, a former Osceola County School Board member, reported nearly $80,000 in donations and has spent more than $24,000. She kept spending relatively low as she dispatched Republican Primary opponent Laura Gomez McAdams in an Aug. 20 intraparty battle.

“Rachel Plakon holds 6-to-1 cash edge in HD 36” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Plakon boasts a more than six-to-one cash advantage over her Democratic challenger in her re-election bid. As of Sept. 6, the Lake Mary Republican reported more than $76,000 in the bank as she seeks a second term representing House District 36. During the same period, Democratic opponent Kelley Diona Miller had a war chest of about $12,000. So far, Plakon has raised more than $144,000 in outside contributions and has spent more than $68,000. That most recently included a digital ad spend of nearly $26,000 this month through Texas-based McShane. In the last reporting period, from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, Plakon spent more than Miller raised in cash.

“Palm Beach County GOP throws $50K toward flipping HD 89” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Palm Beach County GOP just made the race for House District 89 financially competitive. Republican Daniel Zapata, who is again running for HD 89 two years after term-limited Democratic Rep. David Silvers beat him by 5 points, included a $50,000 contribution from the party in his most recent fundraising report. The donation was nearly triple what Zapata, a private school administrator, had raised since filing to run in March 2023. It also brought him just $1,000 shy of what his Democratic opponent, Debra Tendrich, has raised. Zapata reported raising $50,125 in the two weeks between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. That included two personal checks, one coming from Dan Franzese, the Republican candidate for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

“Fact-checking the debaters: A look at claims ahead of second Orange-Osceola State Attorney debate” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain and Worrell, his suspended predecessor and current election opponent, lobbed a lot of claims and counterclaims during their first debate last week — and will undoubtedly do so again in a second round Friday. But how much of what they’re saying is accurate? Speaking before the League of Women Voters of Orange County last week, the two discussed dropping violent crime rates — and who deserves credit — along with allegations of election interference and the claims about mishandled cases that formed the basis of Worrell’s suspension. Friday’s debate in the hotly contested race for the region’s chief prosecutor is at 11:30 a.m. at the Citrus Club in downtown Orlando.

— STATEWIDE —

“How the Fed rate cut is playing in Florida” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved forward with an aggressive rate cut that’s already recalibrating how Florida politicians talk about the economy. The decision, issued 48 days before the election, will have tangible effects on people’s lives by making it cheaper to borrow money to pay for homes, credit card bills, education, and cars. Florida has especially felt the housing affordability crunch, with its uniquely high insurance premiums compounding the price of homeownership. An influx of new residents has also created tremendous housing demand. The rate cut could improve people’s feelings about the economy, where Republicans tend to have a significant advantage with voters. Florida Democrats have tried to run on affordability problems in the state, but voter discontent with high prices has been entrenched.

“Judge in Washington Post lawsuit says Florida can’t hide cost of DeSantis’ travel” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — A Tallahassee-based circuit judge has ruled against The Washington Post’s argument that a new Florida law concealing DeSantis’ travel records is unconstitutional – but also rejected the state’s broad interpretation of what records the law applies to. “It’s a mixed ruling for sure, but I want to focus on the positive, which is that it’s a clear win for the public as it relates to how much their Governor spends on travel,” said Michael Barfield, director of public access initiatives for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, which advocates for openness of state records. The upshot is that the Post has been OK’d to receive certain financial records related to the Governor’s travel.

“Abortions in Florida declined sharply after the six-week ban, but not as much as expected” via Stephanie Colombini of Health News Florida — Far fewer people got abortions in Florida after the state’s six-week ban went into effect, according to data released this month by the Guttmacher Institute. a national nonprofit that supports abortion rights. There were approximately 8,050 clinician-provided abortions per month in Florida during the first three months of this year, according to the group’s Monthly Abortion Provision Study. That dropped about 30% to 5,630 in May when the six-week ban took effect, and 35% in June to 5,200. The decline also followed a large increase in abortions in April, as patients rushed to seek care before the ban took effect. There were 9,730 abortions in Florida that month.

“Florida Attorney General’s Office heading out of state to defend Texas library book bans” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Florida’s controversial legal argument defending book bans is expanding, pushing beyond school libraries into public libraries. After arguing for more than a year on behalf of DeSantis’ administration that school officials can remove any books for any reason, including objections to LGBTQ and race-related content, attorneys for the state now are making the same defense for community libraries — in Texas. The Florida Attorney General’s Office joined 17 other red states in filing a court brief defending a Texas county removing 17 books from its library system. They claim that book removals are “government speech” and don’t violate others’ First Amendment rights. The legal doctrine is essentially a First Amendment exception that says governments can discriminate based on viewpoint or content when they speak for themselves.

“DeSantis won’t call lawmakers to Tallahassee to address condo crisis. At least not yet” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis vowed to push the Republican-led Legislature to step in before the end of the year to help condominium owners facing financial turmoil as a result of new building safety regulations that go into effect Jan. 1. “At some point over the next three and a half months, something will be done,” he said at a roundtable meeting with local condo owners in Pinellas Park. Still, the Governor would not commit to calling a Special Session himself — at least not yet. The reason: he said he doesn’t want Florida lawmakers scrambling and pushing “half-baked” proposals that may not end up helping condo residents in the end. Last month, Republican leaders rejected calls to reconvene the Legislature early to tackle the condo issue. The new rules, passed after the deadly Surfside building collapse, require specific condo associations to inspect their buildings and devise plans to pay for necessary repairs by Jan. 1, 2025. While DeSantis says he wants to continue generating policy ideas, he has expressed interest in making that deadline more flexible.

“Florida condo reform architect says new legislation on cost issues shouldn’t come before January” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Calls are mounting for a Special Session to address rising costs and potential fines stemming from Florida’s relatively new condominium laws. However, according to Miami Rep. Vicki Lopez, one of the principal architects of the legislation, it is now too soon. Lopez said there isn’t enough information now to get it right, and that won’t change until at least January when assessments are due on how much reserve funding every condo building in the state needs for repairs. “There’s a lot of what I call anticipatory anxiety,” Lopez told Florida Politics. “People say there’s a sense of urgency, that this is going to be really bad. I may very well be bad, but we don’t know yet.”

“Short-term vacation rental bill sponsor won’t pick up the mantle in 2025” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Florida lawmakers may once again attempt to pass legislation tightening regulation of short-term vacation rentals next year, but if they do, the Senator who has sponsored those bills during the past two Sessions won’t be the one carrying it. “No,” said Pinellas County Republican Nick DiCeglie when asked in St. Petersburg about sponsoring a similar measure next year. “I did two years in a row. I haven’t heard anything. I don’t think there’s going to be any effort to change anything from a local standpoint, but I don’t know. I have no idea. But I will not have my name on it.”

“Florida’s schools flooded by threats of violence: ‘This is absolutely out of control’” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Law enforcement and education officials in Florida are dealing with a flood of threats against K-12 schools this Fall and are taking drastic measures to protect students. A growing number of schools are turning to metal detectors to thwart students from bringing weapons on campus grounds, as a string of student arrests across the state has put local leaders on high alert. And Sheriffs frustrated by a wave of school shooting threats pouring into schools have decided to dish out public embarrassment to parents and students — some as young as 11 years old — who break Florida’s school safety laws. These incidents of threatened school violence appear to have only ramped up since the recent Georgia high school shooting.

“State drops charges against Daniel Drotos, Michael Ryals” via J.C. Derrick of Main St. Daily News — The state has dropped criminal charges against two local real estate agents accused of stealing trade secrets when they left one real estate firm for another. On Tuesday, the Office of State Attorney Brian Kramer told Mainstreet Daily News that it had “dismissed all criminal charges” for Drotos and Ryals, along with “related allegations against others.” The statement said mediation led by former State Attorney Rod Smith on Sept. 14 led to a settlement. The statement said participants observed “all requirements of Florida’s Marsy’s Law” — a statute designed to protect victims — meaning details will remain limited.

“Weekly new unemployment claims in Florida show a rare Summer increase” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida saw an increase in new unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 14, one of the few times this Summer that number has risen in the state. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported that 6,491 first-time unemployment claims were filed in the previous week. That’s up by 486 compared to the week ending Sept. 7, before seasonal adjustments. The latest preliminary weekly jobless claims report comes after Florida started off September on a good note. There were fewer new weekly unemployment insurance benefits claims for the week ending Sept. 7 than the final week of August. DOL reported 6,081 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 7, a week-to-week decrease of 321 filings.

“Fed rate cut signals recalibration” via Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown of Axios — The Federal Reserve’s half-point interest rate cut yesterday was a monetary policy mulligan, an extra golf swing when the first one didn’t go quite the way the swinger intended. At their last meeting in July, Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues elected not to begin a rate-cutting cycle. Since then, job market data has come a notch weaker than expected. Yesterday’s move aimed to make up for lost time. Powell’s words and the written projections conveyed that Fed leadership sees the economy as basically sound and does not intend to cut rates by half a percent at every meeting.

“30-year mortgage rate drops to 6.09% after fed rate cut” via Danielle Kaye of The New York Times — Mortgage rates dropped again this week, extending a monthslong decline fueled by expectations of a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which came into fruition on Wednesday. The average rate on 30-year mortgages, the most popular home loan in the United States, fell to 6.09% this week, Freddie Mac reported on Thursday. That was down from 6.2% a week earlier, reaching the lowest level since February 2023. Rates have fallen about one percentage point over the past four months and are significantly lower than their peak at nearly 7.8% late last year. The downward rate drift toward 6% is “reviving purchase and refinance demand for many consumers,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement.

“Scott leads effort to up Secret Service protections after 2nd assassination attempt on Trump” via Julia Johnson, David Spunt, and Kelly Phares of Fox News — Scott led several Republicans in a bid to increase U.S. Secret Service (USSS) protections for presidential nominees in the wake of the second assassination attempt against Trump. “Over the course of just 65 days, two deranged individuals have tried to kill President Donald Trump, and one was able to shoot him in the head,” Scott wrote about his introduction of the Protect Our Presidents Act. “It is unthinkable that this could happen in America today and demands the immediate action of Congress,” he said.

“Mike Johnson’s coming surrender on the government shutdown” via Hans Nichols, Juliegrace Brufke and Andrew Solender if Axios — The end to the shutdown drama is in sight. The end to House Speaker Johnson’s political headaches is not. This caps 10 excruciating days for Johnson. At each step, he insisted the inevitable wasn’t inevitable. No one bought it. Johnson spoke with Republican appropriators about drafting a “clean” three-month funding bill, Axios learned this afternoon. The speaker hasn’t publicly endorsed the three-month plan, which the White House and Senate Democrats always favored. But he’s inching toward the outcome many Senate Republicans privately said was coming: A spending bill through November that didn’t include a GOP voting proposal to require proof of citizenship to vote.

“Florida secretary of state: DHS isn’t cooperating with bid to remove illegals from voter rolls” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said the federal government has not been cooperating with the state’s attempts to identify and remove illegal aliens from its voter rolls. Byrd’s worries come from the DeSantis administration cracking down on election fraud and demanding information from the Biden administration on noncitizens registered to vote in Florida. The Secretary of State said the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database remains outdated and slow. “We have to have the alien registration number for it to give us a positive result, and many times, we get evidence of somebody being a noncitizen, but they don’t have the alien registration number, so even where we can use [the database], we can’t because states don’t always have that information,” Byrd said.

“How Opus Dei conquered D.C.” via Nina Burleigh of New York Magazine — In 1998, a prematurely silver-haired, baby-faced priest named C. John McCloskey was dispatched by Opus Dei, the secretive right-wing Roman Catholic group, to Washington, D.C., to minister to some of the world’s most powerful men. Beyond the high court, current and former Washington power lawyers and influencers have Opus Dei connections. Father John is gone — removed from his post by a sex abuse scandal, he died last year — but the CIC is still on K Street. It is still run by Opus Dei (Latin for “the Work of God”), which is not focused on ministering to the masses. Instead, it is focused on marshaling the people with various forms of authority over the masses. Opus Dei runs colleges, elite private schools worldwide, and institutions like the CIC, all designed to attract and mold the influential.

“Republican operative admits paying Frank Artiles for oppo research on trial’s first day” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The first day of former Sen. Artiles’ trial on charges of election campaign violations opened with testimony from the political operative who paid him. It ended with a lobbyist telling jurors she heard Artiles boasting how he helped a Republican candidate win a key South Florida Senate seat by the narrowest of margins during a victory party at a bar in Seminole County. Monday’s sworn testimony probably came short of proving the state’s case that Artiles, 51, orchestrated a plot involving excessive campaign contributions to a “ghost” candidate, which led to Republican Ileana Garcia’s narrow victory four years ago.

“Palm Beach County to feds: Reimburse us $6.8M for cost of extra security for Trump” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County and the Town of Palm Beach are sustaining “extraordinary costs” to provide security for Trump and are calling upon the federal government to reimburse the county for nearly $7 million of expense incurred since July. “We will do what is necessary to protect the former President, but that expense should not be borne by Palm Beach County taxpayers,” said County Mayor Maria Sachs, who wrote a seven-page letter to the county’s congressional delegation asking for help to seek aid from the federal government. “This is a big issue for us. We are getting a lot of feedback from residents who want to make sure that the federal government takes care of these expenses.”

“Juno Beach Town Council member found guilty of misdemeanor battery in election-event clash” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — A jury has found a Juno Beach Town Council member guilty of misdemeanor battery at the end of a one-day trial stemming from an altercation at a March candidate forum. County Judge August Bonavita sentenced Marianne Hosta, 79, to nine months of probation on the charge, which carried a maximum sentence of one year in jail. The court will shorten the probation term to six months if Hosta complies with all its terms. Those terms include having no contact with Bianca Giancoli Cooke, the other person involved in the dispute; taking an eight-hour anger management course; completing 30 hours of community service; and paying restitution funds in an amount that will be decided on Nov. 7.

“Miami-Dade celebrates immigrants, connects them to resources amid harsh political climate” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — At the Miami-Dade Library branch downtown, dancers in rainbow dresses and red ribboned braids stomped their feet and twirled their skirts. Mexican gritos punctured the air, which hummed with the sounds of the Spanish, English, and Creole-speaking crowd. The folk dances were part of the county government’s Welcoming Day, hosted by the Office of New Americans. It aimed to connect immigrants in South Florida to legal service providers, advocacy groups and county resources. Though some local governments across the U.S. are restricting resources and saying services are strained because of recently arrived immigrants, Miami-Dade officials have taken a different approach. They celebrated the presence and contributions of newcomers to South Florida.

“Volusia County Republican Executive Committee backs Randy Dye for County Chair” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In a potentially difference-making move, the Volusia County Republican Executive Committee voted to endorse Dye for County Chair. Dye finished second to incumbent Chair Jeff Brower in the Aug. 20 Primary, but the race was close enough to force a November runoff. Both men are Republicans, but the race is technically nonpartisan, meaning “R’s” won’t appear by their names on the ballot. Volusia County has become a red county, and with the party sending out voter guides that include Dye’s name and not Brower’s, some voters will choose Dye. And exponentially more voters will likely cast ballots in November than in August.

“‘Second class’ in Disney Springs: Some restaurant workers push for better pay, benefits” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — When guests arrive at Disney Springs and eat at one of the entertainment complex’s restaurants, they might assume that all the employees serving them with smiles work for Walt Disney World. But the magic most people associate with Disney doesn’t exist for some Disney Springs employees, say union officials. They argue there is a “second class” of workers at the complex who deserve better wages and benefits. “We’ve discovered that there is a second class of workers at Walt Disney World; those workers are the subcontracted employees of restaurants that are not operated by Disney,” said Jeremy Haicken, president of the UNITE HERE Local 737, representing Disney employees. “These are restaurants that are operated by subcontractors at Disney Springs.”

“Once a pioneer in video game technology, man sentenced in horrific Florida case involving teen sex victim” via Fresh Take Florida — A renowned software engineer who built groundbreaking video game technology widely used since the mid-2000s will spend his life in federal prison over a horrific case that victimized a 16-year-old runaway girl as a sex slave in Florida for over six weeks. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor sentenced Timothy Frederick Murphy-Johnson, 40, of Gainesville to life in prison plus 90 years in the case. He pleaded guilty to enticing a teen in Corpus Christi, Texas, to run away from her family last Summer and join him in Florida where he told her they would build a new life together. They first connected over Discord, an online chat service.



“St. Pete candidate hosted ‘Trailer Trash’ fundraiser for Catholic school” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A candidate for City Council has removed posts on social media about a Catholic school fundraiser she hosted two years ago under a “trailer trash tragedy” theme. In May 2022, Torrie Jasuwan posted about the party at her home, which included several photos of party guests dressed in ways that promoted stereotypes, including exposed bra straps and fake tattoos. Several were photographed with red plastic cups and cigarettes in their mouths, with one sporting a fake pregnant belly. “Such an epic “Trailer Trash Tragedy” murder mystery party-party for HFCS this weekend!” Jasuwan wrote. “Now to think of our theme for next year … ”

“Ethics Board dismisses complaint against St. Petersburg Council Chair” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint filed against St. Petersburg City Council Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders that accused her of voting in favor of her donors. A public report on Wednesday states that the Commission voted last week to dismiss the complaint for lack of legal sufficiency. It said no factual investigation occurred, and the conclusions do not reflect the accuracy of the complaint’s allegations. Still, a five-page analysis shows the allegations did not “provide a legally sufficient basis for investigation.” “It should always be intentional to respect and value the voices of all constituents,” Figgs-Sanders wrote.

“Local governments’ budgets get initial OK, final hearings and approvals coming soon” via Arianna Otero of The Tallahassee Democrat — Both the Leon County and Tallahassee City Commissions have given the first greenlight for their proposed 2025 budgets, both of which feature property tax increases, though their rates aren’t going up. But there is still one more round of hearings before they get the all-clear. In two weeks, the Commissions met for their monthly meetings − the City Commission will meet one more time this month − which involved public hearings for their upcoming budgets. The spending plans have divided each Commission as they disagree over ballooning budgets, overspending concerns, and across-the-board employee pay raises.

“Will Duval School Board cash in on riverfront HQ property? New Superintendent revives question” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The Duval County School Board’s headquarters just might be moving, after all. Six months after the Board rejected other locations it had considered, recently hired Superintendent Christopher Bernier told members he wants to look for a real estate firm to sell the School District’s administrative offices on Prudential Drive and find a building inspector to assess potential replacement sites. “The Southbank of this river is developing, and there are people very interested in where we sit as it relates to the greater good of the Jacksonville community,” Bernier told members during a workshop on Tuesday.

“A big grant helps a Tallahassee bookseller launch two public literacy projects” via Tom Flanigan of AFSU — Fueled by a large grant, a Tallahassee bookshop is launching two projects to spur more reading by young and old in the area. One effort will focus on kids in Title One schools; the other will turn the entire town into a gigantic book club. Midtown Reader owner Sally Bradshaw said a special partnership involving an anonymous donor and the Community Foundation of North Florida led to the “Let’s Read” project. One part will be hosting book fairs in Leon County Title One schools in the coming year. She said the schools will help with the book selection. “Books that they feel are appropriate for their students, and we’ll provide those books free of charge in a book fair setting.” Each child will choose a free book to take home with them. The second initiative seeks to have as many folks as possible read and discuss the same book at the same time.

“Everglades City approves budget, highest property tax rate in SW Florida. How it compares” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Everglades City approved a property tax increase that is the highest rate of any city in Southwest Florida for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins Oct. 1. The City Council adopted its FY 2025 budget with a property tax rate — called the millage rate — of 6.9333 mills per thousand. That’s an increase from this year’s rate of 6.3380. One mill equates to $1 for every $1,000 worth of a property’s assessed, or taxable, value (after adjustments, such as the homestead exemption for primary residents). In 2024, the city’s taxable values are $131.3 million, up from $121.4 million in 2023.

“Naples Council gives final thumbs-up to $208.8M budget for next year, with tax increase” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Naples Council has signed off on next year’s budget, including a property tax increase. At a second and final hearing, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the budget without debate or discussion. No one from the public spoke in support or opposition. In a related action, the Council adopted a 1.23 millage rate for the city’s general fund. The rate increased to 1.17 mills this year. It has been at 1.15 since 2020, dropping from 1.18 in 2009. One mill equates to $1 for every $1,000 worth of a property’s assessed, or taxable, value (after adjustments, such as the homestead exemption for primary residents). Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison continued to oppose the tax increase.

— TOP OPINION —

“For a better justice system, Florida should legalize recreational marijuana. Here’s why.” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The way Florida handles low-level marijuana possession is ineffective, destructive, racially-biased, and detached from modern sentiment. It’s a good thing voters have a chance to rectify all that in the Nov. 5 election.

Legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana can’t get here soon enough. Our justice system snares too many otherwise law-abiding people for simply possessing a substance that, in many ways, is less dangerous than alcohol.

The upsides of legalization overwhelm the downsides. Florida should join the two dozen other states that have made this important change. Amendment 3 is on the ballot through a citizen’s initiative. If approved by 60% of the voters, it would allow people over 21 years old to possess up to 3 ounces — or about 85 grams — of recreational marijuana.

Currently, possession of 20 grams or less without a medical marijuana card is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year behind bars. Having more is a felony.

“Elon Musk has reached a new low” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — It would be far too simplistic to suggest that X is the reason for the chaos of our current political moment or that Musk is solely responsible for the dangerous rhetoric that has contributed to terrorizing Haitian residents and thoroughly disrupting life in Springfield. Trump and Vance chose to amplify these messages too and doubled down when called out on it. X is a comparatively small platform, past its prime. It was full of garbage before Musk bought the site, and its architecture goaded users into being the worst versions of themselves long before the billionaire’s heel turn. But under Musk’s stewardship, X has become the worst version of itself — a platform whose every policy and design choice seem intended to snuff out our better angels and efficiently raise our national political temperature.

“Pope Francis is turning certainty on its head” via David French of The New York Times — Pope Francis made two comments last week that touched off a tempest in Christendom. First, during an interreligious meeting at Catholic Junior College in Singapore, he said that religions are “like different languages in order to arrive at God, but God is God for all. And if God is God for all, then we are all sons and daughters of God.” The idea that we are sons and daughters of God is basic Christian doctrine. He is the creator, and we are his creation. But the Pope’s statements go further than simply recognizing God’s sovereignty. He indicated that other faiths could reach God as well.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; Axios Tampa Bay reporter Yacob Reyes; ABC News senior reporter Katherine Faulders; and Aaron Cirksena, founder and CEO of MDRN Capital.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of the agricultural industry in Florida, what products drive the industry, and the state’s role in producing and providing agricultural products. Joining Walker are Sen. Jay Collins and Scott Angle, senior vice president for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Florida.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Steve Vancore speaks with Tampa Attorney Michael Minardi.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Government law attorney and former City of Jacksonville Chief of Staff Chris Hand.

“Florida airports fly high in satisfaction ratings in new J.D. Power study” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida airports are respectable and provide high satisfaction levels, according to a new study. J.D. Power, the data analytics and consumer advisory firm, analyzed airports in North America and divided them into different sizes, such as “mega,” “large,” and “medium.” Six Florida airports landed in the top 10 for the combined classification of air travel hubs. The study is now in its 19th year, and the list is compiled by J.D. Power analysts who measure overall satisfaction by ranking travel through the airport, level of trust in the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure and arrival experiences, and food, beverage, and retail experiences. With feedback drawn from those factors, J.D. Power calculated a score based on nearly 26,300 customer surveys. J.D. Power completed the yearlong study in July.

“‘The West Wing’ cast set for White House reunion ahead of 25th anniversary” via Etan Vlessing of The Hollywood Reporter — NBC’s The West Wing will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its series premiere at The White House on Friday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. First Lady Jill Biden will host the inside-the-White House TV series’ creator Aaron Sorkin, star Martin Sheen, and other cast members. The celebration, which could see a replica of the political drama’s Oval Office set initially built on a Los Angeles soundstage exchanged for the real one in Washington, D.C., follows the premiere of The West Wing in September 1999 and its idealized depiction of a virtuous Democratic administration in the White House.

