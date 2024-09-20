Tampa Downtown Partnership announces new Chair, leadership team

The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced its board leadership team for the 2024-25 term, with Stephen Panzarino teed up for the top job.

Panzarino is AECOM’s Regional Director of Architecture and the Area Managing Principal of the company’s Florida and Georgia offices. The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced that he would succeed Jin Liu as Chair during the Partnership’s 38th Annual Meeting.

Liu, a real estate and finance lawyer at the Carlton Fields law firm, will now transition to the role of Immediate Past Chair.

“Our focus is on making Tampa’s Downtown a place where people can thrive — whether they come here to live, work, play, or learn,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges.

“With our new Board leadership, we will amplify our efforts to serve as the voice for Downtown Tampa, build connections, and ensure our seven neighborhoods stay vibrant and welcoming for everyone.”

Panzarino added, “I am honored to lead at a time when the Partnership’s role as a convener and expert is more critical than ever. With so many innovative projects and public spaces coming online, we are committed to expanding our impact and ensuring Tampa’s Downtown remains a model for urban growth and community engagement.”

In addition to Panzarino and Liu, the Partnership’s board will be filled out by Jeff Houck of the 1905 Family of Restaurants as Vice Chair, Braxton Williams of PNC Bank as Treasurer and Rob Stern of Trenam Law as Secretary.

The group’s executive committee, meanwhile, will feature Abbey D. Ahern of Dohring Ahern Appraisal & Brokerage, Jason Collins of ADEAS-Q, Michael English of JT3, Tim Koletic of Fifth Third Bank, Kimberly Madison of Strategic Property Partners and Marshall Rainey of Burr & Forman LLP.