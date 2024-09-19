Poll: 1 in 10 voters think Taylor Swift’s endorsement helps Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris

When Donald Trump declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social this past Sunday, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) pollsters hadn’t even begun asking voters a question whose answer will likely roil him further.

But incredibly, 10% of voters think Swift’s endorsement last week of Kamala Harris will actually be a boon for the former President.

Pollsters from FAU’s PolCom Lab and Mainstreet Research surveyed 820 voters online in English and Spanish Sept. 16-17.

Since it was an online poll, Mainstreet said it cannot assign a margin of error.

The margin of error for a poll this size is typically 3.4% at the 95% confidence level.

While 1 in 10 voters think Trump will be helped more by the Swift nod, well over half are confident Harris will benefit more at the ballot box.

Twenty-five percent believe it will strongly help the Vice President, and 33% said it will give her a slight boost.

Meanwhile, 32% of voters think Swift’s support won’t affect the race at all.

Luzmarina Garcia, an assistant Professor of Political Science at FAU, said Swift’s endorsement may be key to activating young voters who may have otherwise skipped voting this year.

“Celebrity endorsements can increase engagement in and visibility of elections, although it is not clear if endorsements persuade voters,” she said in a statement.

“However, Swift’s message has led hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Vote.gov website via her unique link.”

Among likely voters, Harris holds a 5-point lead over Trump nationally, with 50% backing her and 45% behind the former President. Three percent said they still haven’t decided, and 2% plan to vote for someone else.

Asked who they thought would win, 54% said Harris. That includes 97% of self-identified Harris supporters. Ninety-three percent of Trump supporters said the same about him.

“This type of question can be a window on the political mood,” PolCom Lab Director Kevin Wagner, who teaches political science at FAU, said in a statement. “Asking people to predict the winner can give a sense of how people see their friends and family voting.”

Harris also edged Trump slightly on the personability front, with 35% of respondents saying they’d prefer to have her over for Thanksgiving dinner compared to 34% who would rather welcome Trump on Turkey Day.

Eight percent said they’d instead like to host Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and 6% said Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is most preferable.

Eighteen percent don’t want any of them at their house.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.