September 19, 2024
White Dudes for Harris ad scorches Republicans, says Kamala Harris team is ‘talking to guys like us’
White Dudes For Harris. Screenshot via YouTube.

Jacob Ogles

White Dudes For Harris
'If anyone gives you crap about it, tell them it’s none of their damn business.'

White Dudes for Harris is spending $10 million on an ad campaign to help elect Kamala Harris as President.

The group launched an ad buy in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, three states that could decide the presidential race in America. Their first ad touts the virtues of the Harris-Tim Walz Democratic ticket, while scorching Republican Donald TrumpJD Vance agenda.

The ad makes a direct appeal to disaffected male voters who often may hear online that “we’re the problem.”

“And yeah, some White dudes are,” a narrator states. “Trump and all his MAGA buddies around him are making it worse, shouting nonsense in their stupid red hats.”

The ad shows images of Trump, Vance and other Republican surrogates including Donald Trump Jr., as well as U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The latter two are definitely not dudes but have faced criticism for making appeals to White nationalists.

The ad makes a different appeal to White male voters to abandon a tribal mindset.

“This isn’t about picking teams,” the narrator states. “It’s about who’s got a plan that’s going to make life better for me and my family.”

White Dudes organizers say the ad intends to confront the White identity politics of the Trump era.

“For far too long, Donald Trump has been able to fill the minds of a lot of White men in this country with lies, and we’ve learned in the past few months since launching White Dudes for Harris that there is a real hunger out there for an alternative,” said Ross Morales Rocketto, who organized a Zoom fundraiser for Harris shortly after she became the presumptive nominee.

“The Harris-Walz ticket is talking to these guys, offering a no B.S. alternative to the constant drama and exhausting string of weirdo conspiracy theories that come from the other side.”

He said the ultimate message is simple. It’s summed up in the closing line of the ad.

“At the end of the day, you’re your own man,” the ad states. “It’s your call. But if anyone gives you crap about it, tell them it’s none of their damn business.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights.

  Michael K

    September 19, 2024 at 9:56 am

    Excellent work, dudes!

