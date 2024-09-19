Trial attorney committee admits it organized smear on Tom Leek

After denying involvement in a smear campaign against Senate candidate Tom Leek, a trial lawyer group is praising members for participating.

“As an organization, we sent a necessary message to any legislator that would consider acting against the Civil Justice system,” wrote Todd Michaels, president of the Florida Justice Association, in an email to members obtained by Florida Politics.

Leek won the Republican nomination in the Senate District 7 race in August, securing 47% of the vote to former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar’s 28% and former wrestler Gerry James’ 25%.

Michaels’ email, sent out through the Florida Justice PAC, clarifies that it’s not the outcome FJA wanted.

“Despite the incredible efforts of our organization, David Shoar did not secure a win in the Republican Primary election for Senate District 7,” Michaels wrote. “While the data seemed to indicate that the race would be very tight, Tom Leek won the race by a significant margin. There is no sugarcoating that.”

But what’s most striking about the email isn’t the bitterness over Leek’s win but the openness about rooting against it.

Before Shoar entered the race, speculation arose that trial lawyers wanted Leek to lose after a new political committee, The Truth Matters, started financing ads attacking the sitting House member. Immediately, ties to the law firm Woolsey Morcom were immediately apparent, and fundraising reports eventually showed trial attorneys from across Florida donated to the effort. Once Shoar filed, The Truth Matters started running ads supporting the candidate.

Yet throughout the Primary campaign, officials with FJA told Florida Politics that “our PAC didn’t contribute one lick to that effort.” Technically, it never did. Instead, attorneys, including Michaels, donated individually to a committee called Floridians for Accountability, Freedom and Opportunity, which in turn donated to The Truth Matters, but money did not pass through the Florida Justice PAC.

The email from Michaels, however, leaves no doubt that FJA coordinated the rhetorical assault on Leek. Despite Leek’s 19-percentage-point win, the email blast suggests that it was money well spent.

“Though Leek won, he is bloodied,” Michaels wrote. “He has been significantly weakened, and his self-dealing and anti-consumer record has been exposed.”

That doesn’t likely apply to the General election. Leek faces Democrat George ‘T’ Hill in November, but Hill through Sept. 6 spent just over $36,000 to Leek’s more than $699,000, and the candidates are running in district where more than 62% of voters supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The FJA email recognizes Leek will likely fill a seat in the Florida Senate after November. But Michaels said by dragging the candidate on TV, digital and mailers, the association sent a message that lawmakers promoting policies that hinder the work of trial lawyers will regret it. It explicitly said Leek brought the attacks on himself by co-sponsoring a lawsuit abuse bill (HB 837) in the 2023 Legislative Session.

“While one of the biggest enemies of justice continues on, he does so as a cautionary tale of what will happen if your legislative record puts insurance company profits over policyholders’ rights,” Michaels wrote.