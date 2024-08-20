Tom Leek emerges from costly Republican Primary in SD 7

Rep. Tom Leek has taken a major step toward filling an open Senate District 7 seat. The Ormond Beach Republican defeated former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and retired wrestler Gerry James in an often combative Republican Primary.

Early returns showed Leek leading the three-person field with 49%, while Shoar had 27% and James received 24%.

Leek advances to a General Election against Democrat George “T” Hill as a heavy favorite to succeed Republican Sen. Travis Hutson.

Leek started the year a favorite, quickly landing support from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and from numerous colleagues within the House, including current Speaker Paul Renner.

“The people who have endorsed me are people who know me. People who I have worked directly with over the last eight years. People who know what I can do,” Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, said.

“I am honored to have the strong support of Senate District 7 voters and the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Congressmen Mike Waltz and Cory Mills, all of the district’s four sheriffs, the NRA, law enforcement and firefighters, and so many others who know me as the only conservative candidate who is ready to lead on day one. We are not taking anything for granted, committing our efforts to get out the vote heading into the final days of the Aug. 20 Primary Election. We must fight off the personal injury billboard lawyers who are 100% funding one of my opponents and turn back the Democrats trying to manipulate our Republican Primary. I ask you to vote for me, the true Republican conservative in this important election.”

And within the Legislature for the last eight years, Leek has taken assignments reserved for members with respect for impartiality, including Chair positions for the House Public Ethics and Integrity Committee and the House Redistricting Committee.

Last year, Leek rose to his highest position of influence, chairing the powerful House Appropriations Committee, holding greater sway over the $117.5 billion budget passed by the Legislature than any Representative but Renner himself.

For much of the year, Leek faced only James, now a conservative activist who two years ago challenged Hutson and lost by double-digits.

But the dynamic of the race changed significantly in the Spring as a mysterious new political committee, The Truth Matters, started airing ads attacking Leek. Funded by trial lawyers across the state and chaired by a lawyer at Woolsey Morcom, the group for months punished Leek for his role in crafting legislation seeking to curb lawsuit abuse.

Shoar, a former Sheriff-turned-investigator for Woolsey Morcom, jumped into the Senate contest in June, presenting himself as an alternative to Leek and the excesses of the Legislature.

“Republicanism is about limited government, and getting as much power away from the federal and state government as we can,” Shoar said. “We’ve lost our way a little bit.”

The Truth Matters, through Aug. 15, reported more than $5.3 million in spending on the race, starting with $1.7 million in anti-Leek blasts in April. The group showcased some of Florida’s most prominent lawyers, including John Morgan of Orlando, in videos trashing Leek. But it also put up biographical ads touting Shoar as a solid alternative.

Leek responded with his own ads calling Shoar a RINO, or “Republican in Name Only.”

Shoar hasn’t done nearly as much campaigning himself, raising about $78,000 for his official campaign account and spending less than $32,000 through Aug. 15. He hadn’t set up a campaign website, or even social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Leek spent around $625,000 through the same date. The Friends of Tom Leek political committee spent another $1.7 million on top of that. The Living Life With Purpose political operation also spent nearly $5.2 million on his behalf.

Over months of campaigning, Leek announced endorsements from various elected officials, from sitting Sheriffs and members of Congress up to DeSantis.

But Shoar secured one of the most important in Republican politics: the backing of Donald Trump. That sets the race up as a bit of a proxy battle between the 2024 Republican presidential nominee and DeSantis, who challenged Trump unsuccessfully for the nomination earlier this year.

Meanwhile, James largely stayed out of the fray and allowed Leek and Shoar to focus on one another. He presented himself as an alternative to the region’s existing political class.

“Florida needs new leadership. Leadership that is owned neither by the insurance companies nor the lawyers. I know a guy!” James posted on social media.

And while he didn’t come too close to beating Hutson two years ago, he was the only candidate who could claim he already had 43% of Republicans vote for him in a Primary under these district lines.

Looking forward, the district leans heavily Republican. More than 69% of voters supported DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and more than 62% backed Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.