Ron DeSantis endorses Tom Leek’s Senate campaign

Rep. Tom Leek’s campaign to move to the upper chamber got a boost with Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing his campaign.

“I’m happy to endorse Tom Leek, a proven conservative, for the Florida Senate,” DeSantis said in a statement released by Leek’s campaign. “In the Florida House, he has fought alongside us on the countless initiatives that have made Florida the freest state in the union. I look forward to continuing to work with him as District 7’s next Senator.”

Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, has served in the House since 2016, including the last two years as House Appropriations Committee Chair, and is term-limited. He’s running for the Senate District 7 seat to replace Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican, who is also term-limited.

The district covers Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties, as well as a sliver of north Volusia County that includes Leek’s hometown of Ormond Beach.

“To have the endorsement of Governor DeSantis in my campaign for the State Senate is truly an honor and is a great lift for our supporters as we qualify for the ballot next week,” Leek said in a released statement. “Thank you, Governor, for your conservative leadership, and I eagerly look forward to continuing our important work in the Florida Legislature.”

DeSantis also endorsed Leek’s re-election bid in 2022, and Leek endorsed DeSantis’ failed bid for the GOP nomination for President this cycle.

In the race for the GOP nomination, Leek’s sole competition is Gerald James, who has put more than $60,000 of his own money into his campaign as of March 31, according to state campaign finance records.

Leek, though, has the endorsements of leading local Republicans, as well as that of incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican in charge of Senate GOP campaigns this election cycle. Leek also has a campaign war chest of nearly $270,000 as of March 31.

Awaiting in the General Election are George Anthony Hill, a Democrat, and Michael Levone Gist, a no-party candidate.