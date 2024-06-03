Rick Scott spotlights Ecuadorian support

Another week brings another coalition of supporters of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

This time around, it’s members of the Ecuadorian American community.

Scott was in Coral Gables at the La Pata Gorda Restaurant, where owner Josué Sánchez was among those serving up support.

“We believe food is a celebration of culture, tradition and community, just like Florida. That’s why there’s no better place than the Sunshine State to open and grow a business. And that’s largely due to the great job that Rick Scott has done, as Governor and now as Senator, in creating a business-friendly environment and promoting policies that benefit small business owners like me,” Sanchez said.

“We need leaders like him, believers in family and God, who truly care about the community and work tirelessly to support it.”

“As President of the Ecuadorian American Chamber of Commerce and a business owner, I have seen firsthand the positive impact of Senator Rick Scott’s work both as Governor and Senator in our community,” added Ricardo Arocemena, President of the Ecuadorian American Chamber of Commerce.

“He has created countless opportunities for growth and prosperity in our state. The Ecuadorian community in Florida is deeply grateful for his commitment, and that’s why we proudly endorse him for re-election as we launched the ‘Ecuadorians for Rick Scott’ coalition today.”

For his part, Scott notes the endorsements are coming because he’s put the work in on issues that matter to the demographic.

“First as Governor, and now as Senator, I have always fought for Florida’s diverse Hispanic community. Last year, I visited Ecuador and met with President Daniel Noboa, former President Guillermo Lasso, and other high-ranking officials. We discussed the importance of trade between the U.S. and Ecuador and what we can do to help Ecuador combat the wave of violence terrorizing the Ecuadorian people,” Scott said.

He then set up a contrast between himself and Washington Democrats.

“Joe Biden and Florida Democrats have done nothing but appease communist dictators in Latin America, making our hemisphere less safe. When I’m re-elected, I will continue to work with the Ecuadorian community to fight for freedom and safety in our hemisphere. We are united against the Democrats’ socialist agenda that is endangering Florida and the country.”