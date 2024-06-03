No. 6 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Gus Bilirakis

Some lawmakers seem to spend half their life in the rotunda doing cable news interviews. Then there’s U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, who spends his time in Washington producing results.

The Palm Harbor Republican has originated more legislation that became law than any other member of Florida’s House delegation. That list is about to get longer since the Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act — named for the Congressman’s brother who died last year from the disease — just landed on President Joe Biden’s desk.

The legislation — which will establish a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership to prevent, treat and maybe even cure Parkinson’s disease — holds significant personal significance. But it doesn’t take a family cause to commit Bilirakis to passing legislation.

“I don’t know anyone who works harder for his constituents in Congress than Gus Bilirakis,” said Shawn Foster, a onetime district director for the Congressman now working as President and CEO of Sunrise Consulting Group.

“Gus is a workhorse and does not look for the limelight. You won’t see him on Fox News daily, but you will find him daily fighting for our veterans. Gus reaches across the aisle to pass legislation and get things done in Washington. Gus Bilirakis is a true public servant and puts others before himself.”

And while he may not crave attention, the work hasn’t gone unnoticed, in Washington or in Tampa Bay. The latter may be evidenced by his perpetual high ranking on this list year after year. But the Center for Effective Lawmaking also puts numbers to it.

That national think tank, run by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University, ranks members of Congress each cycle based on the ability to move legislation across the finish line. For the 117th Congress, Bilirakis was ranked as most effective Florida member of the House, despite serving in the minority at the time, the third Congress in a row he earned that recognition.

He was listed as the 34th-most effective member of the entire Congress, and the seventh-most effective Republican. But despite serving in the political minority with a Democratic President awaiting any legislation delivered, Bilirakis introduced a significant number of bills that ultimately became law between the start of 2021 and the end of the term in 2023.

Those included legislative initiatives on burn pit training, a Defense partnership with Greece, a transplant and cord registry named for late U.S. Rep. Bill Young, maternal health care for veterans, and vehicle safety standards.

Expect his ability to pass bills to be all the more improved this Congress, when Republicans control the chamber and he chairs the House Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee.

Bilirakis has shown a particular interest in health care issues, but also taken leadership roles in dozens of caucuses within the House. With family still in Tarpon Springs, the Greco American co-chairs the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and Hellenic-Israel Alliance. With a high concentration of retired veterans in his constituents, he co-chairs the Military Veterans Caucus as well. And he co-founded the Longevity Science Caucus and the Caucus for the Humane Bond.

The participation in so many collegial groups within the House ensures that Bilirakis has relationships in every office corridor on the Hill, and in many ways guarantees he maintains an effectiveness regardless of which party holds control of Congress.

And then there’s a simple commitment to tracking his constituents’ needs and desires, then focusing on those subjects. That, too, has earned notice from academic organizations tracking the work of elected officials nationwide.

The Congressional Management Foundation each year honors lawmakers from both parties with its Democracy Awards. This year, Bilirakis was named as a finalist for half of them.

That’s a rare feat, a distinction no other member of Congress in the House or Senate holds this year. But it’s also pretty par for the course for a lawmaker known for constituent services, expertise in the Process and pure effectiveness.

“As a Democracy Award finalist in two categories, the Rep. Bilirakis office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation.

“This designation demonstrates that Rep. Bilirakis has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents. Rep. Bilirakis and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work.”

Winners for the awards, which Bilirakis has taken home before, will be announced in September. But in Tampa Bay, observers already know they have a consistent voice in Washington with this longtime lawmaker.

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician 1 point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list.