Donald Trump backs David Shoar in competitive SD 7 GOP Primary

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump issued a series of endorsements in Florida legislative contests. That included backing former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar in an open Senate contest in Northeast Florida.

“David Shoar is a tremendous America First Patriot who is running to represent the incredible people of Florida’s 7th State Senate District!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

That puts Trump’s opinion in the open SD 7 contest contrary to the Florida Senate Republican Campaign Committee, which endorsed state Rep. Tom Leek in a competitive Republican Primary.

Trump signaled his support based on Shoar’s time in uniform.

“A Gulf War Army Veteran, David bravely served our Country, and has continued to fight to protect our Communities as St. Johns County Sheriff,” Trump wrote. “As your next State Senator, David will bring that same fighting Spirit to Bring Back the Great American Dream, Grow the Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Military/Vets, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

He also signaled Shoar’s position in the presidential Primary this year played a part. Leek was among 100 state lawmakers who endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for President over Trump. DeSantis ultimately suspended his campaign after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

“David Shoar, who is 100% MAGA, and has been with us from the very beginning, has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump posted.

Notably, Leek has endorsed Trump since DeSantis’ campaign stalled, and served as a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention. Senate President-designate Ben Albritton at the RNC called for Shoar to leave the race, according to News4Jax.

With Trump endorsing Shoar, that once again puts him at political odds with DeSantis, who endorsed Leek in the SD 7 Primary.

Shoar only entered the race in June, and stressed his support of Trump from his campaign launch on.

Shoar, Leek and third Republican Gerry James face each other in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat George ‘T’ Hill in November, but the district is heavily Republican. More than 62% of voters in the district supported Trump for President in 2020, and more than 69% supported DeSantis’ re-election in 2022.

Trump on Truth Social also issues endorsements for several incumbent Republican state House members, including state Reps. Jessica Baker, Webster Barnaby, Juan Porras, Paula Stark and Kevin Steele. All endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the presidential Primary.