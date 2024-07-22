Rick Scott puts political force behind Tom Leek in SD 7 GOP Primary

State Senate candidate Tom Leek has picked up support from one of Florida’s longest-serving statewide leaders. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, is endorsing the Ormond Bean Republican in Senate District 7.

“State Representative Tom Leek has demonstrated strong conservative leadership through his service in the Florida House,” Scott said. “I am pleased to endorse his candidacy and support his campaign as he seeks to continue his work in the Florida Senate.”

Leek first won election to the Florida House in 2016 and served for two years while Scott was still Florida’s Governor. He embraced the support of the Republican leader.

“As Senator Rick Scott and I return from last week’s Republican National Convention (RNC) where we nominated Donald J. Trump for President and JD Vance as Vice President of the United States, I am proud to have his endorsement in my bid for the Florida Senate, District 7.”

Leek served as a Trump delegate for Florida at the RNC, where Scott gave an impassioned speech supporting the former President’s 2024 bid.

Right now, Leek is in a Republican Primary against former St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar and former professional wrestler Gerry James, who previously challenged retiring state Sen. Travis Hutson.

Democrat George “T” Hill will face the Republican Primary winner in November.

The district leans heavily Republican. More than 69% of voters there backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and almost 60% supported Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Leek, through July 12, has raised more than $623,000 in his campaign account, compared to Shoar’s roughly $67,000 and James’ more than $52,000.

Leek and Shoar have also seen support from political committees, with Friends of Tom Leek having raised $1.6 million, while the trial lawyer-backed The Truth Matters has raised more than $3.1 million to attack Leek and boost Shoar.