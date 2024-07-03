July 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump-aligned pollster shows Tom Leek with healthy lead in SD 7 Primary
Tom Leek gets a big thumbs-up from Ron DeSantis.

Jacob OglesJuly 3, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Ex-Orange County school counselor sues, claiming she worked in ‘rat-filled’ classroom and was unfairly fired

APoliticalHeadlines

South Florida metro area has most expensive residential rental rates in U.S.

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava campaign crosses $5M raised toward re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

FLAPOL020623CH016
McLaughlin & Associates finds Leek with a 19-percentage-point lead over David Shoar.

A new poll shows Republican Senate candidate Tom Leek with a “significant lead” in the Senate District 7 GOP Primary.

A survey from McLaughlin & Associates shows about 39% of likely Republican Primary voters in the district favor Leek, a Representative running for the open Senate seat. That compares to 20% who prefer former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar.

Leek “clearly has the momentum to win the primary election,” writes pollster Jim McLaughlin.

The firm finds 9% of voters want Gerry James, a former professional wrestler who challenged outgoing Sen. Travis Hutson for the same seat in 2022.

That leaves a full 31% of voters in the race undecided. The Republican nomination will be decided in an Aug. 20 Primary.

The Republican polling firm boasts connections to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Pollsters surveyed 300 likely Primary voters between June 27 and 30. While the poll reports a sizable 5.7-percentage-point margin of error, Leek’s 19-point lead still falls well outside of that.

The poll also found that Leek has stronger favorability ratings than Shoar. The state lawmaker has a 42% positive rating, while Shoar has a 34% rating. Pollsters say Leek’s favorability actually exceeds Hutson’s by 14 percentage points.

Pollsters also found 84% of voters have recently read or heard about Leek. Among this more in-tune set of voters, Leek has a stronger lead over Shoar of 46% to 22%.

Notably, the memo notes this is the second public poll showing Leek with a lead. It frequently references a Cygnal poll in mid-June.

“In spite of the negative attacks from the Shoar campaign and the liberal special interests supporting Shore (sic), Tom Leek has not only increased his ballot share, but Leek has grown his favorable rating from 36% in mid-June in the Cygnal poll, to 42% by the end of June for a net increase of 6-points,” McLaughlin writes.

He concludes that negative ads from a trial lawyer-linked political committee have likely backfired and increased Leek’s profile.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrange County TDT hits $28M, with highs and lows

nextFarewell to fireworks? Survey shows majority of Floridians want restrictions, possible ban

One comment

  • Karen B

    July 3, 2024 at 12:22 pm

    I essentially make about $9,000-$13,000 every month on the web. It’s sufficient to serenely supplant my old employments pay, particularly considering I just work around 10-13 hours every week from home. I was stunned how simple it was after I attempted it duplicate underneath web…..
     
    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories