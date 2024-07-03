Orange County TDT hits $28M, with highs and lows

In the theme park capital of the world, the hotel tax revenue hit about $28.4 million for May.

For Orange County officials, the latest tourist development tax (TDT) update seems to be a mixed bag whether Orlando’s tourism industry is growing or declining.

“May 2024 collections were higher than May 2023 collections by $2.2 million or 8.3%,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said in a press release. “Compared to last month, May collections were lower than April collections by $1.9 million or 6.3%. On a fiscal year to date basis, collections are down by $1.1 million or 0.4%.”

In Orange County, the 6% surcharge on hotel rooms and short-term stays generates money that’s spent on entertainment venues, like the Orange County Convention Center, Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, as well as funding Visit Orlando’s marketing and local art organizations that help draw tourists.

In recent months, some advocates and elected officials have argued the money would be better spent on improving public transportation, affordable housing or law enforcement, the community issues exacerbated by having a tourism-driven economy.

Diamond’s latest figures come right before July 4 holiday weekend kicks in, which seems likely to boost Orlando’s economy. Orlando International Airport estimates 700,000 departures during the July 4th period with one of the busiest days likely Saturday.

This Summer, Orlando’s theme parks have either opened their new rides or will soon.

Disney World’s Tiana Bayou Adventure, which replaced Splash Mountain, is operating, giving riders a cooldown on the water flume ride with the famous drop.

Universal Studios’ DreamWorks Land features several splash pads, kid-centered shows and rides, as well as a climbing area.

SeaWorld’s latest roller coaster that gives the penguins in Antarctica the spotlight opened to pass previews Tuesday and officially grand opens to the general public Sunday. The height requirement is 42”, making it a family-friendly thrill ride. Best of all, Penguin Trek’s queue is air-conditioned while you wait to ride.