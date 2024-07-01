SeaWorld Orlando’s Penguin Trek opens soon for family thrills

Orlando’s theme parks have the gravity-defying, g-force coasters for the adults. In the kid lands, miniature roller coasters operate for the little ones.

It’s harder to find thrill rides where both kids and adults can have a good time. But SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster is trying to be that middle ground for families — thrilling enough for adults while being the Coaster 101 for younger visitors.

Penguin Trek, which has a 42” height requirement, opens Tuesday for pass previews and July 7 to the general public.

“It’s something this park, in my opinion, has been missing for a long time,” said Conner Carr, corporate director of rides and engineering at the Orlando-headquartered company during Monday’s media preview.

“When we were designing this ride, we kind of took a step back. You never want to build the same thing twice. … Mako gets height and speed. … Pipeline is the unique surfing experience. Kraken is the classic coaster. But the one thing that was missing that we felt was a family experience and something for people to do together.”

Penguin Trek feels like a mini Mako, one smooth ride. On a clock time of just more than two minutes, the ride travels up to 43 mph and has two launches on the more than 3,000 feet of track. The over-the-shoulder lap bar makes riders feel less restrictive, so you’re not trapped in your seat.

The ride’s theme plays up Antarctica. Ice and penguins are the stars of the show, with an animal exhibit ready to explore after you exit the ride.

Best of all, the queue is air-conditioned and indoors. The roller coaster itself starts indoors and then whizzes outdoors.

Penguin Trek replaces the trackless Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin that closed in 2020. The shell from the original ride remains. For instance, the Penguin Trek boarding area was the former finale room.

Penguin Trek is one of several new attractions debuting this Summer at Orlando theme parks.

Already open at Disney World is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical atmospheric ride featuring Disney’s first Black princess that replaced Splash Mountain. Universal Studios’ kid-friendly DreamWorks Land is also up and running, giving families new shows, splash pads and climbing areas for the younger ones to enjoy.