‘Principled leader’: David Arreola receives major endorsements in HD 22 bid

House District 22 Democratic candidate David Arreola has announced his latest round of endorsements, including major support from labor groups.

Among those backing his bid is the Florida AFL-CIO, Florida’s largest labor union federation, with over 1 million members. Arreola also received an endorsement from another major labor group, the North Central Florida Labor Council (NCFLC), composed of over 50,000 workers across 12 counties.

“We need more working-class people making the decisions in our government,” said NCFLC President Lanny Mathis. “We’re proud to support David because coming from a middle-class family, he understands the value of hard work, and the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens. His firsthand experience and dedication make him the perfect choice to represent our community and fight for our needs.”

Various political figures, including Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith, are also backing Arreola.

“David is the principled leader we need in the Florida House of Representatives to fight back against the extremist politicians that are rolling back common-sense gun safety policies,” Smith said. “I have known him for years as a champion of the people who is willing to stand up to the corruptive influences of corporate money in politics.”

The former Gainesville City Commissioner announced the latest endorsements in a statement on Monday.

Arreola also received endorsements from various Gainesville politicians, including Mayor Harvey Ward, Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Commissioner Reina Elise Saco. Arreola also received other endorsements from the Levy County Education Association, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Equality Florida and Latino Victory.

Areola threw his hat in the race in October 2023 to replace term-limited Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons in the district, which covers part of Alachua County, as well as Gilchrist and Levy. He faces Amy Trask in the HD 22 Democratic Primary,. Former Alachua County Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn is facing former Levy County Commissioner Chad Johnson in the Republican Primary.

The district has had Republican leanings, with Donald Trump slightly winning the district in 2020, and Clemons winning re-election by double digits in 2022. That year 54% of voters supported U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and 55% backed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Primary will be held on Aug. 20, with the General Election happening on Nov. 5.