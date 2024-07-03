July 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden campaign launches ‘250 Years’ ad blasting SCOTUS decision creating a ‘king above the law’
Image via Joe Biden campaign ad.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 3, 20247min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County TDT hits $28M, with highs and lows

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Flagship conservative mag floats ‘clearing a lane’ for Casey DeSantis’ Governor run

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Super PAC Fight For Florida launches with ad boosting Mike Haridopolos

Biden ad
'He’s already led an insurrection, and threatened to be a dictator on Day 1. Donald Trump can never hold this office again.'

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is out with a new ad spotlighting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in former President Donald Trump’s case, where Trump argued he has immunity from prosecution.

The ad will air on general market TV in battleground states, as well as on networks that appeal to younger, more diverse audiences, such as ESPN, TNT, Bravo, FX, Freeform and Comedy Central. It will also air during sporting events and other large-viewership events, such as national news programs.

The ad, entitled “250 Years” in reference to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, opens with inspiring images of a sunrise and the Statue of Liberty, before turning ominous.

“Nearly 250 years ago America was founded in defiance of a king under the belief that no one is above the law, not even the President, until now,” a gruff-voiced narrator begins.

The ad imagery then shifts to footage of Trump talking and an edited image of the six conservative Supreme Court Justices who made up the majority opinion in Trump’s immunity case — three of whom Trump appointed.

“The same Trump Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade ruled that the President can ignore the law, even to commit a crime, because Donald Trump asked them to,” the narrator continues.

It then shows footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, an incident for which Trump has been indicted over his role. The trial in that case will no almost certainly be postponed until after the November General Election due to the high court’s immunity ruling.

“He’s already led an insurrection, and threatened to be a dictator on Day 1. Donald Trump can never hold this office again,” the ad closes.

“The thing about America is that we were founded in defiance of a king, but this week, Trump’s Supreme Court gave him carte blanche to do basically anything he wants if he ever walks back into the Oval Office,” Biden campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a prepared statement.

“Everything he’s pledged so far on the campaign trail — ‘termination’ of the Constitution, imprisoning his political opponents, and yes, ruling as a dictator if he gets the chance — are up for grabs because of this decision. It’s that real.”

Tyler continued that “democracy is on the ballot this November,” pleading with voters that saying so is “no platitude.”

“The American people deserve a President who fights for them — not a ‘king above the law’,” he said, referencing Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s scathing dissent. “If Monday’s decision showed us anything, it’s that the American people must reelect President Biden — for the survival of our country,” Tyler said.

The ad comes as Biden continues to face calls from both within his party and others to withdraw from the race. Biden has so far said that he has no intention of stepping down from the race, but confidence in his ability to win another term has been weakened since his debate performance last week, which saw the incumbent President often stumble over his words and lose his train of thought.

His campaign has been running a full-court press as they navigate damage control, including an all-staff memo on Wednesday morning seeking to assuage concerns about his viability, according to POLITICO. The memo includes polling showing a still-tight race between the President and former President even after the debate, with numbers that are comparable to pre-debate polling numbers.

But some in the party are expressing concern about the Biden campaign’s apparent move on quickly approach. The Hill reported Wednesday that some party leaders feel “gaslit” by the campaign’s response and continue to worry that Biden is no longer a viable candidate and, worse, that his appearance at the top of the ticket threatens down-ballot Democrats, potentially putting at risk Democrats’ slim majority in the U.S. Senate and any chance the party has of reclaiming a majority in the U.S. House.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlagship conservative mag floats 'clearing a lane' for Casey DeSantis' Governor run

nextOrange County TDT hits $28M, with highs and lows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories