Flagship conservative mag floats ‘clearing a lane’ for Casey DeSantis’ Governor run

Whether Florida’s First Lady runs for Governor or not, a national buzz is forming long before the formal campaign season begins.

And a prominent commentator in one of America’s leading right-of-center publications is suggesting that other people who want the job might be better off standing down.

“I have been approached in recent weeks by (possibly self-appointed) representatives of the gubernatorial hopefuls in Florida, a list currently in formation and including: Attorney General Ashley Moody; Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez; Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson; CFO Jimmy Patronis; and U.S. representatives Michael Waltz, Byron Donalds, and Matt Gaetz,” writes National Review’s Neal B. Freeman.

“Perhaps the GOP should avoid the political frottage of a crowded primary and simply clear a lane for Casey DeSantis.”

Polls conducted as recently as last month back the former National Review editor’s read.

Per a June polling memo released by Florida Atlantic University, she leads a field of candidates with 43% support, ahead of Donalds at 19%, with Patronis and Gaetz further back still.

A poll conducted in April by FAU showed 38% of 372 Florida Republicans polled would choose the First Lady in a head-to-head race against Gaetz, who would receive 16% support in this scenario.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey from November 2023 showed the First Lady with 22% support, a lead in a crowded field of potential candidates.

Both the First Lady and the Governor have addressed the speculation.

While she acknowledged the talk is “humbling,” she also maintains that the seeming enthusiasm for her running is due to her “rock star” husband and the job he’s done as the state’s Chief Executive.

“I will tell you this, when people talk about me running for Governor, I think it speaks highly about the Governor himself,” Casey DeSantis said on a May iteration of the Conservative Review podcast. “I think when people see me, it is because they are so happy about everything that this Governor has done for the state of Florida.”

“And so when people start talking about, ‘Oh, you know, you should run,’ that’s because Gov. DeSantis is a rock star and that’s because people are so proud of everything that he’s done for this state,” she added.

Also in May, Ron DeSantis addressed a 2026 run, all but ruling it out on Casey DeSantis’ behalf.

He said that if he “had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate,” he would “characterize it as zero.”

The First Lady has been prominent in the administration’s policy initiatives since 2019, and the former television newscaster would present a formidable challenge on a debate stage for any of the elected officials who might want to take her husband’s job.

And national commentators certainly notice.