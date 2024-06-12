Another poll shows Casey DeSantis tops GOP field in 2026

Four more years? While that may be impossible for Gov. Ron DeSantis under Florida law, no such prohibitions apply to First Lady Casey DeSantis.

And while there are no public indications that she wants to succeed the Governor in his job, yet another new poll shows Republicans are warm to the idea.

Per a new polling memo released by Florida Atlantic University, she leads a field of candidates with 43% support, ahead of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds at 19%, with CFO Jimmy Patronis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz further back still.

“There’s clearly an appetite among Republican voters to see Casey DeSantis carry on her husband’s legacy as governor,” said Kevin Wagner, Co-Director of FAU’s PolCom Lab and professor of political science. “Her high name recognition gives her an early advantage, but the race is still very much wide open.”

Both the First Lady and the Governor have addressed the speculation.

While she acknowledged the talk is “humbling,” she also maintains that the seeming enthusiasm for her running is due to her “rock star” husband and the job he’s done as the state’s Chief Executive.

“I will tell you this, when people talk about me running for Governor, I think it speaks highly about the Governor himself,” Casey DeSantis said on a May iteration of the Conservative Review podcast. “I think when people see me, it is because they are so happy about everything that this Governor has done for the state of Florida.”

“And so when people start talking about, ‘Oh, you know, you should run,’ that’s because Gov. DeSantis is a rock star and that’s because people are so proud of everything that he’s done for this state,” she added.

Also last month, Ron DeSantis addressed a 2026 run, all but ruling it out on Casey DeSantis’ behalf.

He said that if he “had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate,” he would “characterize it as zero.”

“But, you know, I think it’s because she’s had a front-row seat (for) all the nonsense that goes on when you do it,” Ron DeSantis added.

Other polls have shown Casey DeSantis to be a potentially formidable candidate.

A poll conducted in April by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research showed 38% of 372 Florida Republicans polled would choose the First Lady in a head-to-head race against Gaetz, who would receive 16% support in this scenario.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey from November 2023 showed the First Lady with 22% support, a lead in a crowded field of potential candidates.