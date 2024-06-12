Cabinet OKs $14.4M easement buys in Highlands, Okeechobee counties

Florida will spend more than $14.4 million as part of a group of projects to buy land for conservation easements in Highlands and Okeechobee counties

One purchase will use $6.5 million for land conservation easements on 1,800 acres of cattle ranch land in Okeechobee County. The funds will come from the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP), housed in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), but the federal government could pick up $2.8 million of the tab.

The Clemons Oak Creek cattle ranch and farm has operated for decades, and currently has 600 head of cattle and a small watermelon crop, according to staff notes on the purchase. The land is located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and is enrolled in FDACS’ best management practices program.

“Today’s approval to partner with Clemons Oak Creek and permanently protect approximately 1,800 acres of productive agricultural land is yet another victory for the state of Florida and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a released statement.

The RFLPP began in 2001 to protect farmland from urban development. Since then, the program has purchased 90 perpetual easements totaling 125,902 acres.

“By protecting this economically and environmentally critical agricultural land, we safeguard the livelihoods of our farmers and ranchers, we ensure the continued production of essential food and resources for our state, and we help preserve our natural resources and spaces according to state standards,” Simpson added. “This is a win for agriculture, a win for conservation, and a win for Florida’s taxpayers.”

Simpson has long championed the program, advocating lawmakers to include $100 million for it in the 2023 budget, but it was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This year, the same amount was included in SB 1638, which DeSantis already signed.

Another project approved Wednesday will spend $7.9 million to preserve 1,977 acres at Dark Hammock Legacy Ranch in Highlands County. Those funds come from Florida Forever, a land conservation program under the Department of Environmental Protection.

Two additional easements, also approved Wednesday morning, will draw from Florida Forever funds as well.

“All three conservation easements will preserve Florida’s natural lands and provide vital linkages for Florida’s wildlife habitat as all are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton told DeSantis and the Cabinet before they were approved.