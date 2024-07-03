Kamala Harris eclipses Joe Biden on prominent political prediction market

People wagering on the outcome of this year’s Presidential Election. are sensing a changing of the guard atop the Democratic Party.

That’s one takeaway from the surge of investor action toward Vice President Kamala Harris at the expense of President Joe Biden on the PredictIt platform.

As of Wednesday morning, the California Democrat’s odds, per investors, are better than the incumbent President when it comes to being the party’s presidential nominee.

A Harris “Yes” share is priced at $0.39, while a Biden “Yes” is a $0.38 investment.

Other names are further back, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose “Yes” shares are valued at $0.10, Michelle Obama ($0.09) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ($0.08).

Just 24 hours ago, Biden was valued at $0.66 while Harris was at $0.18. The swift movement suggests that recent developments in the groundswell of post-debate gripes about the President’s mental acuity are driving the action, coupled with the reality that Harris would singularly benefit from the Biden-Harris campaign’s war chest of $240 million cash on hand.

Despite the momentum for Harris, who has been considered to be an “impeachment insurance” policy for Biden by Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, reports are that the VP and her staff are not overtly positioning themselves to take over the top of the ticket.

“Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat (Donald) Trump once and we’re going to beat him again, period,” she said to CBS News. “I am proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate.”

Meanwhile, though questions have raged about whether Biden is even trying to compete in Florida, given that Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the state isn’t in play, Harris has been a regular presence in the state, giving high profile speeches on a couple of occasions.

She took on DeSantis over state standards for the teaching of Black history last year, and this year she spotlighted abortion restrictions in the state.