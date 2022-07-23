Ron DeSantis labels Kamala Harris ‘impeachment insurance’

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a tough critique of Vice President Kamala Harris during a Friday night interview on Fox News.

DeSantis, appearing on the Ingraham Angle, was asked how “formidable” Harris is as a standard bearer for the Democratic Party, prompting a brutal answer from the Florida Governor.

“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said.

“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head,” DeSantis said.

Whether lines like this are a preview of 2024 remains to be seen. Meanwhile, polling continues to pour in showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with a shot at the presidency if he launches a campaign, including against Biden or Harris.

Though DeSantis has consistently said he’s not eyeing a run for the White House, a recent survey conducted by Echelon Insights suggests that whether Democrats nominated Biden or Harris in 2024, DeSantis would be at least competitive.

In what was a D+5 poll surveying 42% Democrats, 37% Republicans and the remainder otherwise unaffiliated, Biden holds a 4-point lead over DeSantis among likely voters, with 45% support compared to 41% for DeSantis. Among registered voters, Biden leads 45% to 39%.

DeSantis took 6% of Democrats polled against Biden, who got support from just 5% of Republicans in this survey.

Against Harris, DeSantis fared even better in the same poll. The Vice President took 43% of likely voters, 1 point above DeSantis. She had a 3-point lead with registered voters.

DeSantis drew 7% of Democrats polled against Harris, while she commanded just 4% support among Republicans. Independent voters preferred DeSantis against Harris by a strong 41% to 32%.