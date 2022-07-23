Ron DeSantis labels Kamala Harris ‘impeachment insurance’

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a tough critique of Vice President Kamala Harris during a Friday night interview on Fox News.
DeSantis, appearing on the Ingraham Angle, was asked how “formidable” Harris is as a standard bearer for the Democratic Party, prompting a brutal answer from the Florida Governor.
“So, here’s the thing. I thought Biden picking her at first was the worst decision ever because she’s not great. But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th Amendment insurance anyone could have,” DeSantis said.
“Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head,” DeSantis said.
Whether lines like this are a preview of 2024 remains to be seen. Meanwhile, polling continues to pour in showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with a shot at the presidency if he launches a campaign, including against Biden or Harris.
Though DeSantis has consistently said he’s not eyeing a run for the White House, a recent survey conducted by Echelon Insights suggests that whether Democrats nominated Biden or Harris in 2024, DeSantis would be at least competitive.
In what was a D+5 poll surveying 42% Democrats, 37% Republicans and the remainder otherwise unaffiliated, Biden holds a 4-point lead over DeSantis among likely voters, with 45% support compared to 41% for DeSantis. Among registered voters, Biden leads 45% to 39%.
DeSantis took 6% of Democrats polled against Biden, who got support from just 5% of Republicans in this survey.
Against Harris, DeSantis fared even better in the same poll. The Vice President took 43% of likely voters, 1 point above DeSantis. She had a 3-point lead with registered voters.
DeSantis drew 7% of Democrats polled against Harris, while she commanded just 4% support among Republicans. Independent voters preferred DeSantis against Harris by a strong 41% to 32%.
Joe Corsin
July 23, 2022 at 8:18 am
Vote RED for far right propaganda by rich hogs
Vote RED for forced birth of meth babies
Vote RED for low wage slavery
Vote RED for anti government terrorists
Vote RED for religious assholes
Vote RED for police state
Impeach Biden
July 23, 2022 at 9:04 am
Joe Corsin
When you can’t defend 40 year inflation.
When you can’t defend record high fuel prices.
When you can’t defend the chaos at the Southern Border.
When you can’t defend record high city crime.
When you can’t defend the defund the police movement.
You revert to the old Democrat talking points of calling your opponents racist, homophobic, nazi, etc. Then at some point you will say they are coming to take you social security, your health care. You have nothing Joe Corsin and all but the 30% that shockingly think that “Dementia” Joe is doing a good job are going to take back our country in November.
Joe Corsin
July 23, 2022 at 9:32 am
Inflation is global and doesn’t start just because one man gets out of a chair and another man sits down. Had Trump done anything but sit on his balls and cheer while the economy overheated.. we might not have such big problems. Then it’s always the Democrats who can’t clean up hog grifter messes fast enough for the hogs. Until the GOP supporters more intervention into the free market then we can expect these highs and lows forever or until everyone is wiped out. Enjoy!
Tom
July 23, 2022 at 9:51 am
Total Bull shit reply from you corsin. Your ignorants runs amok. You are a empty vessel.
Inflation was 1.4% when Biden assumed potus on behalf of dr rice, and obummer. This inflation is due to the $1.9 trillion spending bill the Dums jammed and Biden signed. Period!
8% increase in 18 months.
Biden, aoc and sanders hate carbon, gas and oil. This was purposefully executed.
But don’t fret, as Dr Jill said, tacos for Hispanics. 29% approval in Florida, is death. 31% Quinnipiac Dem poll.
You dummycrats got a ok’d fashioned ads kicking coming. Up to 40 house seats flip to GOP, 3 to 4 in Florida.
6 senate seats. Gov wins bigly, Marco too, enjoy!
Enjoy the shellacking as Obummer said!
Tom
July 23, 2022 at 8:26 am
Harris is incompetent, just like Joe corsin.
Willie brown feel good girl, you know what I mean. Total affirmative action.
Dan Quayle x 100, total ignorance.
Just a disaster. America’s Gov defeats her easily. Joe Corsin is more ignorant than Harris.
Biden Harris, dog food for everyone.
DeSantis, rising tide for all.
Joe Corsin
July 23, 2022 at 9:35 am
^ Needs Baker Act and deprogramming from far right propaganda.
Tom
July 23, 2022 at 9:38 am
Joe corsin, soros Manchurian boot licker!
Joe Corsin
July 23, 2022 at 9:41 am
^ Conspiracy theorist maniac…brain wiped out on far right propaganda. Possible dangerous terrorist. Report to FBI!!!!
Ocean Joe
July 23, 2022 at 9:46 am
Joe, Tommy is OK. But he’s eating the cheaper dog food brands these days, needs to move up to Alpo.
tom palmer
July 23, 2022 at 9:40 am
You mean the rising tide of climate change that the GOP willfully ignores?
Gas is below $4 a gallon in my neighborhood. btw, though you wouldn’t know listening to Republican propaganda as they root for the economy to crash..
Tom
July 23, 2022 at 9:54 am
We are in the recession Palmer!
Are U kidding me!
U r the jimmy Olsen of the reporters