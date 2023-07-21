July 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis charges Kamala Harris with trying to ‘chirp and demagogue’ Florida Black History guidelines

A.G. GancarskiJuly 21, 20233min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis explains why he needs a big campaign staff

Culture WarsHeadlines

Kamala Harris touches down in Jacksonville to rip state’s updated social studies curriculum

FederalHeadlines

Inflation-reduction action: What María Elvira Salazar, Anna Paulina Luna have done to lower costs for Floridians

DeSantis Harris
The Governor responded to the VP's excoriation of new Florida education standards from Utah.

During a press conference in Utah, Gov. Ron DeSantis derided Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to “chirp” and “demagogue” about Florida’s revised Black History standards.

DeSantis defended the “robust” guidelines, which include teaching middle school students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” and teaching high school students about “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans” in the context of events like the Ocoee Massacre.

“I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. It’s totally outrageous,” DeSantis said of Harris’ visit to Jacksonville.

DeSantis contended that the Florida Department of Education “got a lot of scholars together to do a lot of standards and a lot of different things,” creating what he called “the most robust standards in African American history probably anywhere in the country.”

Describing the standards as “very thorough, very factual,” DeSantis said that “for them to try to demagogue it; look that may have worked in the past, nobody is buying their nonsense anymore.”

The Governor then pivoted to criticisms of the Biden administration.

“And so, you know, she’s going to come down to the state of Florida and try to chirp and try, try to demagogue. All she’s doing is ignoring the responsibilities that the administration has to secure our border,” DeSantis said. “They’re failing at that. They’re not developing enough domestic energy they need to, they’re not doing what we need to do to counteract China in the Pacific and so on and on.”

While Harris has yet to respond to DeSantis’ Utah oration, it’s likely nothing here changes the contention she made in Jacksonville.

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not have it,” Harris said.

The Vice President critiqued teaching middle school students that “enslaved people benefited from slavery,” but DeSantis attempted to put that in context.

“I think what they’re doing is I think that they’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKamala Harris touches down in Jacksonville to rip state's updated social studies curriculum

nextRon DeSantis explains why he needs a big campaign staff

4 comments

  • tom palmer

    July 21, 2023 at 7:04 pm

    DeSantis cherry-picked a couple of topics out of a long list of academically interesting topics relating to history, culture, politics and law to attack the curriculum. That defines demagoguery.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    July 21, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    DeSantis and his personal Attorney General apologist will be schooled by the courts that the First Amendment is more important and relevant than their fake FREEDUMB dogma.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    July 21, 2023 at 7:14 pm

    Quote from this article;

    “got a lot of scholars together to do a lot of standards and a lot of different things,”

    Isn’t it fun quoting our governor who sounds like a third grade whiner?

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 21, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    The racist, slavery-excusing dishonest conservatives have occasionally more explicitly tried to misequate generational chattel slavery with indentured servitude.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories