July 22, 2024
City of Miami shares, deletes Mayor’s Donald Trump endorsement after Joe Biden drop-out
Image via AP.

Jesse Scheckner

Francis Suarez AP
‘This was a mistake.’

Miami’s social media team was sent scrambling Sunday after the city’s Instagram account errantly shared Mayor Francis Suarez’s endorsement of Donald Trump.

The post was online for just a short time after President Joe Biden canceled his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his preferred successor.

But it received ample attention, including hundreds of comments, many questioning why such an overtly political message was being shared on an official city account.

Suarez responded to Biden’s announcement by thanking the President for his service and declaring that Trump “remains the best person to lead our nation with energy, strength, and vision.”

The now-deleted post. Image via Instagram.

Kenia Fallat, Miami’s Director of Communications, told Florida Politics by email Monday that she “inadvertently re-shared the post.” It was deleted quickly after she realized her error.

“Please know that this was a mistake,” she said. “(I) sincerely apologize for any confusion.”

State and Miami-Dade County ethics strictures prohibit local governments and their employees from using public funds for “any communications” involving an issue, referendum or amendment subject to a vote by its electors.

Local officials and employees have a right to engage in public campaign activities; however, they must do so during their off-duty hours and may not use their official authority to influence others’ voting or the outcome of an election.

Suarez also shared the post on the more personal of two Twitter accounts he controls. It remained up by late Monday afternoon and had been viewed 28,000 times.

In the post, Suarez joined a chorus of Florida Republicans calling for Biden to resign from the presidency.

“This crisis for Democrats should be laid on the lap of the Democratic elites who have bypassed a Democratic nomination process. At the same time it’s clear that Joe Biden isn’t capable of governing and or campaigning. It should have never come to this,” he wrote.

“We should elect President Trump on the merits of his policy to restore America’s stability, prosperity and national security.”

Speaking to press at the Republican National Convention last week, Suarez again floated a potential run for Governor in 2026 — or taking a position in Trump’s second administration, if the former President would have him.

“It’s something that I would consider, for sure,” he said.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times.

Categories