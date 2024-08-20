August 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kim Daniels demolishes 2 Primary opponents
Rep. Kim Daniels. Image via AG Gancarski

A.G. GancarskiAugust 20, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

And then there were two: Wengay Newton and Corey Givens Jr. head to runoff for St. Pete City Council

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Fabián Basabe drubs underfunded Primary challenger in HD 106

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Kristen Arrington emerges as Democratic nominee in SD 25

image007
The controversial Jacksonville politico looks likely to get 2 more years in Tallahassee.

Rep. Kim Daniels has dispatched two Democratic Primary opponents in House District 14, leaving just a write-in opponent between her and a return to the House.

Daniels, an evangelist by trade who often finds herself at odds with the mainstream of her party on social issues, overpowered Lloyd Caulker and Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble on Tuesday night.

She got 64% in the three-person contest, winning all but one precinct, which Wakefield-Gamble won two votes to one.

The main drama of the campaign came via Wakefield-Gamble, a 53-year-old entrepreneur and grandmother from the Northside of Jacksonville who was endorsed by Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, the Florida Democratic Party’s “American Muslim Caucus,” and Democratic House candidate Ben Sandlin, who will be on the November ballot against Rep. Wyman Duggan.

Wakefield-Gamble was also backed by the 90 for 90 group, in another sign that some establishment Democrats are ready to move on from Daniels, an evangelist who calls herself the “Demon Buster.”

Daniels is in the middle of her third term in the House. She was originally elected to serve HD 14 in 2016, was re-elected in 2018, and lost in 2020’s Democratic Primary to current Rep. Angie Nixon. After Nixon was moved to HD 13 during 2022’s redistricting, Daniels won a four-way Primary to return to Tallahassee.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDejà vu: John Rutherford defeats Mara Macie again

nextTom Leek emerges from costly Republican Primary in SD 7

One comment

  • Super Elvis

    August 20, 2024 at 7:22 pm

    Elvis likes Kim and I would vote for her.
    SUPER ELVIS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories