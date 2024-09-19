Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.19.24

Good Thursday morning.

Veteran TV news anchor and reporter Keith Landry has signed on as the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s new Director of Communications and Marketing.

Landry spent 26 years in broadcasting, working in media markets nationwide. He also spent nearly 14 years delivering the news at Fox 35 News in Orlando as a weekend anchor and reporter. Landry also produced and hosted the Orlando Matters public affairs show for nine years.

In addition to his TV work, Landry has worked with various clients for over 14 years as a public relations consultant via his firm, Keith Landry Media. He now heads to an in-house role at CFHLA, representing approximately 80% of Central Florida’s 129,500 hotel rooms.

“Keith has a strong passion to tell the stories about the hardworking individuals who make a difference every day while working in Central Florida’s hospitality industry,” said CFHLA President and CEO Robert Agrusa.

Landry added, “When visitors travel to Central Florida and stay at our hotels and resorts, it’s great news for our families who live here. The hospitality industry paid more than $27 billion in wages and benefits to Central Florida workers last year. Tourism dollars pay for many government services and save our local families an average of $7,400 per year on their taxes. These are stories I am excited to share with our neighbors.”

“Republican operative admits paying Frank Artiles for oppo research on trial’s first day” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The first day of former Florida Sen. Artiles’ trial on charges of election campaign violations opened with testimony from the political operative who paid him.

It ended with a lobbyist telling jurors she heard Artiles boasting how he helped a Republican candidate win a key South Florida Senate seat by the narrowest of margins during a victory party at a bar in Seminole County.

Monday’s sworn testimony probably fell short of proving the state’s case that Artiles, 51, orchestrated a plot involving excessive campaign contributions to a “ghost” candidate that led to Republican Ileana Garcia’s narrow victory four years ago.

However, the state hopes that upcoming witnesses and forensic evidence in what is expected to be a lengthy trial will crystallize for jurors how a man named Alexis Rodriguez garnered 6,000 votes.

“Alex Rodriguez got over 6,000 votes. They were right. They stole an election. There was no other way for them to win,” Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Tim VanderGiesen told jurors during opening statements.

Defense attorneys admitted during opening statements that Artiles aided a ghost candidate. But they also told jurors that the defendant’s actions were lawful.

“It’s not illegal to assist — even financially — ghost candidates. We’re telling you he is a ghost candidate,” defense attorney Frank Quintero Jr. told the jury. “Frank Artiles is guilty of a crime only if he’s found guilty of an election violation. Was the money given to Alex Rodriguez a campaign contribution? If yes, then it’s legal.”

The state claims Artiles made illegal campaign contributions and encouraged Rodriguez to commit perjury. Prosecutors allege Artiles funneled $44,708.03 to Rodriguez in cash and gifts, using his credit card to purchase machinery and, once, to cover $6,798.39 in tuition fees for Rodriguez’s daughter.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“How the Donald Trump campaign has been forced to adapt to assassination threats” via Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Less than two weeks after an assassin’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear this Summer, he was held backstage at a Nashville event for more than an hour because of a potential security threat. A man had evaded security and disappeared into the crowd without being checked. There was a lengthy Secret Service search to review the video, interview those he was seen with, and learn why he had broken procedures. Advisers discussed whether Trump should go onstage as 20,000 people waited in the large auditorium. Should they cancel the event? But if they canceled the first large event after the shooting, what signal would that send? Eventually, the all-clear was given, and the event went off without a hitch.

“Kamala Harris campaign says she will meet the press (on her terms)” via Reid J. Epstein and Michael M. Grynbaum of The New York Times — She has hosted a convention, weathered a debate, and held her first sit-down interview with a major television network. The question for Harris’ media strategists is: What should she do next? With no more mass-audience events remaining before Election Day and Trump declaring, for now, that he will not submit to another debate, Harris must determine the best way to keep introducing herself to voters who still have questions about her policies and plans for the nation. During her 2020 campaign and early in her vice presidency, some of Harris’ biggest missteps came during unscripted encounters with journalists. To avoid taking chances, she has granted only six interviews in the 58 days since Biden withdrew from the race, three with friendly radio hosts.

Kamala Karris up six in latest Morning Consult poll — Morning Consult’s latest tracking poll release shows Harris leading former President Trump by a record six points, 51%-45%, following last week’s debate. Before the Sept. 10 debate, Harris’ lead had been hovering at around three points. The pollster said the Harris campaign is posting its best numbers among Democrats, Biden 2020 voters, liberals, women, 18- to 34-year-olds and millennials. Morning Consult’s survey reflects daily data collection from Sept. 13-15, 2024, among 11,022 likely U.S. voters, with an unweighted margin of error of +/-1 percentage point.

“‘Scandal’ cast to reunite for Harris’ Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour” via Jackie Strause of The Hollywood Reporter — The cast of Scandal is reuniting this weekend in Michigan for the Harris-Walz campaign’s Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour. Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Díaz, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Dan Bucatinsky, Scott Foley, Portia de Rossi, George Newbern, Jeff Perry and Cornelius Smith Jr. will join hundreds of supporters and volunteers for Harris and running mate Walz on Sunday at a canvass launch in Madison Heights for the first stop of the Michigan bus tour, as it travels the state to lay out the stakes for reproductive freedom with the 2024 Election.

“Poll: Majority supports mass deportation of undocumented immigrants” via Andre Rafferty of Scripps News — A majority of Americans support the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Scripps News/Ipsos survey. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they “strongly” or “somewhat support” the policy, including 86% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 25% of Democrats. The poll, which focuses on the most talked about immigration policies of the 2024 campaign, showcases significant partisan divides between voters on addressing one of the biggest topics of the presidential race. Thirty-nine percent of respondents called immigration a top issue for them this campaign, second only to inflation, which topped the list at 57%. Trump has a 10-point advantage on who respondents think will do a better job handling immigration (44%-34%).

Meanwhile … “Network of Georgia election officials strategizing to undermine 2024 result” via Justin Glawe of The Guardian — Emails reveal a behind-the-scenes network of county election officials throughout Georgia coordinating on policy and messaging to both call the results of November’s election into question before a single vote is cast and push rules and procedures favored by the election denial movement. The emails were obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew) as a result of a public records request sent to David Hancock, an election denier and member of the Gwinnett County Board of Elections. Spanning a period beginning in January, the communications expose the inner workings of a group that includes some of the most ardent supporters of Trump’s election lies as well as ongoing efforts to portray the coming election as beset with fraud. The communications include agendas for meetings and efforts to coordinate policies and messaging as the swing state has once again become a focal point of the presidential campaign.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Ron DeSantis doubles down on Montana Senate endorsement” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ latest foray in national politics: doubling down on an August endorsement of Tim Sheehy, a Republican Senate candidate in Big Sky Country. DeSantis, a former presidential candidate seemingly poised to run again in 2028, lionized the challenger to Democrat Jon Tester in a text message to his “RON PAC” list. “This is a man who won’t let any obstacle stand in his way in his mission to save our nation. And he’s facing one big obstacle: A DESPERATE Democrat Party with money to burn,” the solicitation says. “You see, his seat would be a major pickup for the GOP — and current projections have him poised to snatch the Senate seat away from longtime Democrat Senator Tester.”

“Rick Scott says socialism has a name … Debbie Mucarsel-Powell” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — That’s the clear takeaway from the Republican incumbent’s new Spanish-language spot, entitled “Socialism has a name.” The 30-second ad makes familiar arguments against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell. “In Congress, she didn’t last. She joined the socialists. Debbie is about gender change for minors; school indoctrination; demoralizing police; and appeasing dictators,” reads the English language translation. “Now, Debbie wants to continue doing harm in the Senate. More inflation. Higher taxes. Open borders. Helping dictators. Socialism has arrived and it has a first and last name: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.”

Smart & Safe Florida launches new Spanish-language ad — The committee backing the recreational pot amendment is releasing its first Spanish-language ad. The ad, “Maestra,” features a Florida mom and teacher who believes passing Amendment 3 will keep her children and students safe while generating new tax revenue that can be allocated toward Florida schools. “Maestra” will air statewide via digital, streaming, broadcast, cable and radio.

“Catholic church pours big bucks into fight to defeat Florida abortion rights amendment” via Lauren Costantino of AOL — Catholic churches and other religious institutions in Florida are pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the campaign to defeat an amendment intended to overturn the state’s controversial restrictions on abortion access. Defeating the Amendment 4 proposal has become a significant goal for the state’s Republican leadership, with DeSantis throwing considerable political weight behind the effort. Faith-based groups rank among the most vocal and generous partners in the battle, creating websites, mounting social media campaigns, and pushing congregations to join the fight. Money may be the most telling measure of their influence. Religious institutions accounted for more than a third of the total contributions to the Florida Voters Against Extremism PAC, the political committee behind the “Vote No on 4” campaign.

“Doctors say women’s health — and maybe even birth control access — is at stake with Amendment 4 vote” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A 20-year-old woman visited Chelsea Daniels’ Miami office last month and confided that she had been raped. The woman was pregnant, and it was too late for her to get an abortion now that the state’s six-week abortion was in effect — unless she could prove to the state that she had been a victim. Victims of rape, sexual assault and incest can get the medical procedure within 15 weeks if they provide proof of the crimes against them — like a police report. But what happened next, Daniels said, shows how Florida doesn’t truly have any “real exceptions” built since victims must go through hoops to get the documentation they need.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Anna Paulina Luna complains of increased doxxing, receives ‘very serious’ shooting threat” via William March of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna is complaining of “an increasing number of threats and doxxing attacks,” including what she called a “very serious shooting threat” to her office Wednesday. The St. Petersburg Republican has also complained to the St. Petersburg police about doxxing by a neighbor, linking these problems to the apparent assassination attempts recently against Trump. Luna is blaming her opponent, Democrat Whitney Fox, and “irresponsible rhetoric” from the “radical left.” In a campaign statement, Fox responds: “Violence has no place in politics, period. Instead of making false accusations against my campaign, Luna should stand on her record, which includes supporting a national no-exceptions ban on abortion and ignoring the affordability crisis.”

“Luna rejects Whitney Fox’s demand for debate in CD 13 race: ‘Won’t waste my time’” via Ross O’Keefe of the Washington Examiner — Luna has rejected Fox’s demand for a debate after she accused the Democratic challenger of pushing supporters to “dox” her. Fox and the Blue Dog PAC, a centrist Democratic group supporting her, have pressed Luna repeatedly for a debate. Luna told the Washington Examiner that the “seat is not in play” and that Fox allowed “supporters to dox me and my family” and doesn’t “belong in office.” “I won’t waste my time or Pinellas residents’ by pretending like it is a possibility,” Luna said. “I look forward to continuing to represent our wonderful community in D.C. this November. Hate has no place here.”

“Laurel Lee earns backup from every Sheriff in CD 15” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Lee now boasts the support of every Sheriff in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Hernando County Sheriff Chris Nocco all support the Thonotosassa Republican as she seeks re-election. All three Sheriffs are Republicans, and each boasts a long record of winning elections themselves. Chronister may be especially notable, as he currently works directly with Lee’s Democratic opponent, Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp. Named the most powerful politician in Tampa Bay by a Florida Politics panel, Chronister won re-election in Hillsborough County this year without opposition.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Allison Tant outraises every House candidate in Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republicans may have a supermajority in the House. But it’s a Democratic member who has raised the most money for a re-election campaign. Rep. Tant has reported nearly $525,000 in donations to her official campaign account through Sept. 6, making her the first House candidate to surpass the half-million mark in donations to her campaign. She got a significant bump in the two weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, when the House District 9 incumbent raised nearly $102,000. She has also spent more than any Democrat running for a House seat, nearly $262,000. That leaves the two-term incumbent with almost $263,000 in her campaign account as of the end of the reporting period.

“David Smith massively outraises Sarah Henry in fight for HD 38” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Smith has outraised every Republican candidate for the House as he seeks re-election in House District 38. The Winter Springs Republican, through Sept. 6, reported more than $421,000 in outside contributions to his campaign. Even after spending upward of $176,000 already for his re-election, he closed the reporting period with almost $245,000 in cash on hand. By comparison, Democrat Henry, through the same date, collected $138,000, no paltry sum. But she has spent much of that and has just over $47,000 in the bank. Beyond campaign account resources, Smith also has access to nearly $101,000 in cash on hand through his political committee, Friends of David Smith.

“Leonard Spencer boasts more party support than Carolina Amesty, but trails in available cash” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Amid high-profile legal challenges for the GOP incumbent, state Democrats have provided triple the support to Leonard Spencer than Republicans offered to Republican Rep. Amesty in House District 45. That may be the clearest sign of Democrats’ confidence they can flip the seat from red to blue. Spencer is also competitive with Amesty regarding his cash on hand for the campaign’s final weeks but still trails the incumbent. Spencer through Sept. 6 collected almost $56,000 to challenge the troubled incumbent in the battleground seat, a total that includes a $15,000 candidate loan. Amesty, meanwhile, has raised $98,000 for her re-election campaign.

“Paula Stark maintains significant cash advantage as she seeks re-election in HD 47” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Stark enjoys a significant cash advantage over Democratic opponent Maria Revelles despite serving in one of the most pro-Biden House districts represented by a Republican. Stark raised over $62,000 for her re-election campaign in House District 47 through Sept. 6, closing the last reporting period with $35,231 cash. While this is a modest amount compared to some incumbents, she has more than 10 times the cash of Revelles, who, after a Democratic Primary, had less than $3,200 remaining out of nearly $28,000 raised to date. At the same time, Revelles has enjoyed more party support.

“Lindsay Cross continues to outraise Ed Montanari in HD 60 battle” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — As Republicans look at Pinellas County-based House District 60 for a potential pickup, which would add to the GOP’s supermajority, Cross is showing her staying power. Cross has again outraised her Republican challenger, current St. Petersburg City Council member Ed Montanari, bringing in more than $30,000 in the most recent fundraising period covering activity from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6. Montanari, in that same span, raised about half as much. Cross raised more than $22,000 through her official campaign account and enjoyed nearly $3,000 in in-kind support from the Florida Democratic Party for staff salaries and taxes, a value that the party has been providing for the past three fundraising cycles, dating back to Aug. 3.

—STATEWIDE —

“Carolina Amesty pleads not guilty to felony charges” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — State Rep. Amesty has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges stemming from an allegation she forged a man’s signature on a document she notarized for her family-run school. Amesty was indicted last month by a grand jury and quickly proclaimed her innocence in a statement on X, saying she was confident a trial would result in “public vindication.” On Tuesday, the Orange County Clerk of Courts recorded Amesty’s plea of not guilty. The indictment followed two Orlando Sentinel investigations into Amesty’s background, credentials and conduct in her former role as an administrator at Central Christian University, a small school on North Hiawassee Road in Orange County.

“For people with opioid addiction, Medicaid overhaul comes with risks” via Stephanie Colombini and Kim Krisberg of Health News Florida — It was hard enough for Stephanie to get methadone treatment when she moved from Indiana to Florida last year. The nearest clinic, north of Tampa, was almost an hour away, and she needed help with transportation. But at least Stephanie didn’t have to worry about affording it. Medicaid in Florida covers methadone, which reduces her opioid cravings and prevents withdrawal symptoms. Stephanie had young children and had trouble landing a job after the move. So, even though Florida has strict eligibility rules for Medicaid, she qualified for coverage. For nearly a decade, methadone has helped Stephanie juggle jobs and take care of her kids. Stephanie asked to be identified by her first name only because her two youngest kids don’t know she’s in treatment for opioid addiction. But methadone lets her “just have a normal — really normal — life,” she said. “You know, all the things that some people take for granted.”

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Jared Moskowitz: No appetite in Congress for national property insurance solution” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — Even though evidence continues to build for a national catastrophic insurance fund — this month’s California wildfires a case in point — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz has doubts his proposal can successfully compete with other congressional priorities like protecting gas stoves. Moskowitz’s legislation, introduced in 2023, would create a national catastrophe fund by which the federal government would guarantee part of the damage-related costs in the event of a natural disaster. The bill would allow states to opt in so that the cost of natural disasters to property owners and insurance companies is borne nationally. “Clearly … we need to spread the risk around,” said Moskowitz, a first-term lawmaker seeking re-election to represent congressional District 23. The district extends from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale.

“Gus Bilirakis declares Kids Online Safety Act imperfect but necessary, open to change” via Grayson Bakich of The Floridian — As the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) works its way through the U.S. Congress, it must address a vital question: How do we balance government authority and parental rights? Republican U.S. Rep. Bilirakis discussed the bill with The Floridian, saying, “I think that the legislation was necessary to save lives, and the parents have been working really hard. It may not be perfect, but we could always amend it.” Bilirakis introduced the House version of the bill in April. At its core, the bill would allow the Federal Trade Commission to bring enforcement actions against online apps and platforms that do not adequately protect minors from predators.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis endorses ‘law and order candidate’ Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis is siding with Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz in the race for county Sheriff. Almost a month after Cordero-Stutz outpaced 10 opponents in a Republican Primary for the top cop job, her campaign announced that Florida’s Governor prefers her over Democratic candidate Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes. “I’m happy to endorse the law-and-order candidate for Miami-Dade Sheriff, Rosie Cordero-Stutz. As the first elected Sheriff of Miami-Dade County in nearly half a century, Rosie will deliver for the residents by ensuring a tough-on-crime environment and following the rule of law,” DeSantis said.

“Cindy Lerner statistically tied with Raquel Regalado in runoff for Miami-Dade Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The runoff between former Pinecrest Mayor Lerner and Regalado, the Miami-Dade Commissioner Lerner hopes to unseat in District 7, is “extraordinarily competitive” and “very winnable” for the challenger, new internal polling data shows. A survey of likely General Election voters found Lerner and Regaldo are statistically tied. And the more Lerner hammers Regalado on critical issues like overdevelopment, the better she’s expected to fare on Nov. 5. The poll had a 6-percentage-point margin of error and a 95% confidence level.

“After debate over losing shelter beds, Miami-Dade OKs plan to buy hotel for unhoused seniors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade is moving forward with a plan to convert a Cutler Bay hotel into an apartment building for unsheltered people. Some local policymakers disagree that it’s the best use of county dollars. County Commissioners voted 11-2 for a resolution by Commissioner Eileen Higgins to spend nearly $15 million to buy a 107-room La Quinta Inn on Caribbean Boulevard and retrofit it to provide rent-controlled housing to approximately 140 homeless individuals 55 and older. The measure authorizes spending $7 million in county HOMES Plan funds and another $8 million from either Miami-Dade’s Food and Beverage Tax reserve or American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Miami.

“Miami-Dade Commissioners ‘kick the can’ on incinerator site, won’t decide until November” via Douglas Hanks and Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — In the fight over whether to put Miami-Dade’s new incinerator in Doral or near Miramar, a third option gained new life: Medley. A private owner of a former quarry in Medley hopes to strike a deal for Miami-Dade to build a $1.5 billion incinerator on his land, with the potential of the county swapping property near Miramar that is Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s pick for the new trash-burning facility, a site commonly called Airport West. “It’s a pretty simple, tenth grade real estate transaction,” the land owner, Lowell Dunn II, told Commissioners near the end of a day filled with public debate over whether to build the incinerator in Doral or on the Mayor’s preferred site.

“Federal report on Surfside collapse won’t be released until 2026. What’s taking so long?” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Delays in the federal probe into what caused the deadly Champlain Towers South condo collapse in 2021 mean a draft report on the findings is now expected in 2026, a year later than previously estimated. In a Sept. 12 update, an investigative team with the National Institute of Standards and Technology said various challenges related to testing, obtaining documents, and interviewing witnesses have slowed the process. “Unfortunately, we have faced technical and programmatic delays that have caused us to adjust our timeline,” said lead investigator Judith Mitrani-Reiser. In a presentation last week, investigators pointed to several factors causing the delays.

“Fort Pierce pulls pay from suspended City Manager Nick Mimms, asks for his resignation” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — One month after the City Commission placed Mimms on administrative leave with pay, saying it would launch its own investigation of criminal charges against him, it reversed course, voting 3-2 to stop paying him, to formally ask for his resignation and not to investigate the charges. Mimms was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with bid rigging and official misconduct. Mimms will have until the Nov. 4 Commission meeting to resign. If he does, he will receive a severance package worth about $64,000, City Attorney Sara Hedges said. If he does not, Commissioners indicated they would consider firing him.

“Indian River County School Board reduces tax rate for next year, sets $234M budget” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Indian River County homeowners could be paying higher school taxes in 2024-2025, despite a lower tax rate adopted this month. The School Board unanimously adopted a tax rate of $5.75 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Under the approved tax rate, the owner of a $250,000 home with Homestead Exemption would pay $1,293.75 in school taxes. The Board lowered the tax rate from 2023-2024 rate because of an 8% increase in property values countywide, district Chief Financial Officer Bruce Green told the School Board last week. Property values increased by $2.3 billion, according to district reports. As a result, some property owners could still pay higher taxes, depending on how the property was assessed.

“Back to the table? Stuart may reopen talks, or start new negotiations, for Brightline station” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Just one week after the City Commission rescinded two Brightline-related agreements that put a new train station on life support, Commissioners said they’d consider renegotiating the deal or starting new negotiations with the railroad. “For me, what I’m looking for from a deal with Brightline is that they would pay something that looks more like that original settlement agreement,” Commissioner Christopher Collins said. “I would like Brightline to pay its half of that station. “That would be my anchor point for the beginning of a negotiation with them,” he said. Collins is one of three Commissioners who voted last week to kill the project.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“In a surprise, Orlando airport director Kevin Thibault resigns” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando International Airport’s chief executive officer, Thibault, announced on Wednesday his resignation effective in January, citing his wife’s illness and his need to spend time with her, a revelation that caught the Airport Authority’s Board by surprise. The longtime transportation professional based in Central Florida, whose career included serving as secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, was hired two years ago after a nationwide executive search that attracted candidates from as far as California and Seattle. “I’m confident this airport is positioned for continued greatness,” Thibault said in a letter read by authority Chair Tim Weisheyer during a monthly Board meeting. “As it is well known to a small circle of friends, my wife has been diagnosed with an incurable disease that continues to progress.”

“Trial bumped to next year for Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando City Commissioner Hill won’t face trial until at least next year. A judge delayed any criminal trial in the high-profile case until at least January, with her defense attorney citing the need to review voluminous discovery materials turned over by prosecutors and take multiple depositions over the next few months. A pretrial hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 14, with a potential trial slated for a three-week trial window beginning Jan. 27. Further delays are possible. Hill was suspended from her post on the Orlando City Council following her indictment earlier this year on felony charges related to elder abuse and fraud.

“Real estate lobbyists try to tilt election with deceptive ads” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Imagine opening your mailbox to find a mailer from the National Rifle Association — touting a candidate claiming to support gun control. That’s a bit of what it’s been like in parts of Orange County, where some residents recently received mail pieces promoting Steve Leary, a candidate running in a potentially pendulum-swinging race for the local County Commission. The campaign ads, which arrived just before last month’s Primary and helped Leary advance to the November General Election, heaped praise on Leary for supporting one of the most contentious issues in this year’s local elections: A proposed “rural boundary” that would wall off some of Orange County’s undeveloped land from further suburban sprawl.

“Volusia County approves $1.3B budget, bigger tax rate for Sheriff” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County’s new budget is set and includes some tax increases and big projects — including $15 million to fund half of a new Volusia Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The Sheriff’s Office’s tax rate will be about 19% more than the rate that would have brought in the same revenue as the current fiscal year. Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a big budget, but running the department is a big job, and a central office is needed. The Law Enforcement Fund tracks all funding to the Sheriff’s Office from the county budget. It has over $146.8 million. Chitwood appeared at a County Council hearing alongside deputies and senior officers in the Council chambers.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Would Andrew Warren be suspended again if he wins Hillsborough state attorney race?” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — The question loomed even before ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Warren declared that he would run in this year’s election to reclaim his job: If he wins, would DeSantis suspend him again? Warren cited that possibility early this year when he first announced he would not run, then changed his mind after a court ruled in his favor. But the question lingers as the Democrat and his appointed replacement, Republican Suzy Lopez, barrel toward Election Day. How likely is a new suspension? The answer varies depending on who you ask. For some, it’s a certainty. Others think Warren must do something for the Governor to justify yanking him from office again.

“Hillsborough State Attorneys trade barbs in Brandon Chamber forum” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Two State Attorneys stood in a Brandon event hall and told about 40 businesspeople and civic leaders who they are. Republican Lopez is a Tampa native who says she wants to put bad guys in jail and keep the community safe. Democrat Warren is her ousted predecessor, who discusses balancing fairness with accountability, protecting people’s rights, and delivering justice to the guilty. The pair, who face each other in what is expected to be one of this year’s most closely watched local elections, spoke at Good Morning Brandon, a candidate forum hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

“Hillsborough County considers reallocating $10M affordable housing fund” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hillsborough County may be reallocating millions dedicated to an affordable housing fund in next year’s budget to other projects across the county. On Sept. 12, Commissioner Joshua Wostal asked the Commission to consider removing the HOPE fund — which offers funds for affordable housing projects — and reallocating the money to other projects. The recommendation was approved in a 4-3 vote, with Commissioners Gwen Myers, Pat Kemp and Harry Cohen voting against the move. Wostal said the HOPE fund, a property tax, was a burden for taxpayers and asked the county administrator to bring back a plan for reallocating the funds to the Sept. 19 public budget hearing.

“Pinellas school start time debate hinges on choice, bus rides” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Lawmakers gave School Districts until 2026 to revamp their schedules so middle and high school students can sleep more before classes. But changing start times to meet the state law won’t be as easy as just flipping schools’ schedules around, Pinellas County district officials said. The endeavor involves unpacking several layers, not the least of which are student transportation and school choice programs, to create a system that runs efficiently and doesn’t break the bank. If the District were to move elementary schools to the earliest start time, with high schools next and middle schools last, the upshot would be the need for another 50 bus drivers at nearly $3 million.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“State Ethics Board dismisses complaint against Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of The Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint filed against Tallahassee City Commissioner Porter over alleged gift law violations by a local business owner who acknowledged he wanted to thwart her re-election chances in the Aug. 20 Primary. In an order filed Wednesday, the Commission said the complaint “substantially fails” to point out a violation and does not allege that any specific gifts were given to Porter – “rather, it assumes they were,” the order says. “Even taking all of the allegations as true, the complaint lacks any affirmative assertion that (Porter) was indeed given a gift without consideration,” the order says. “I’m thankful to the Commission on Ethics for their work,” Porter, who was easily re-elected in August, said in a text to the Democrat. “This complaint was a waste of taxpayer resources and a bleak reflection of the state of local establishment politics.”

“Federal judge rules in favor of St. Johns County in dispute with developer over road widening” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A federal court has sided with St. Johns County in a yearslong dispute with two housing development firms regarding agreements to widen one of the county’s most used roads. The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida ruled in a legal fight that dates back to 2016. That’s when developers Southeast Development Partners LLC and Southeast Land Ventures LLC agreed to widen a three-mile stretch of State Road 16 around the Grand Oaks housing development. Grand Oaks is a “luxury” gated community with single-family homes starting at about $780,000. There are a few different housing communities within the development. When the housing area was constructed, the developers agreed with the county to pay for widening State Road 16 to compensate for the increased traffic caused by more residents living along that stretch of road. This key thoroughfare runs from Interstate 95 into St. Augustine and surrounding areas.

“Hurricane Ivan still haunts Escambia, Santa Rosa counties after 20 years” via Troy Moon of the Pensacola News Journal — It didn’t seem real. Homes were blown away, washed away in Grande Lagoon, where people drowned in their well-manicured yards and in their beautiful waterside homes. A chunk of the Escambia Bay Bridge was ripped away, leaving a large 18-wheeler cut in half, its front side in the murky, storm-stirred water, the other dangling from the sawed-off bridge. The driver would die in the water after falling into the bay with the truck’s cab on the raging night on which tragedy and destruction roared through Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. It was the night of Hurricane Ivan, Sept. 16, 2004, and the storm took lives, scarred lives, and challenged all in the community, no matter the neighborhood or ZIP code.

“FSU trustees approve President Richard McCullough’s evaluation, salary, compensation upgrades” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Call him a million-dollar man: Florida State University’s Board of Trustees has approved its enthusiastic evaluation of McCullough, along with several upgrades to his salary and compensation. On top of each of the board’s 13 trustees giving McCullough an overall “exceeds expectations” score for his performance this past year, he will get a 10% raise on his base salary and a $320,000 bonus following trustees’ unanimous vote Friday afternoon during a full Board meeting on campus. The raise brings McCullough’s base salary up to $1.1 million for next year. And there’s more: The Board also voted to increase McCullough’s stay bonus by $250,000 and raise the bonus potential for next year from 40% to 50%.

“Cal Berkeley football fans poke Republican-leaning Florida State supporters ahead of game as they take over social media with ‘woke agenda’ memes” via Jake Fenner of Mail Online — After starting the season 3-0, fans of the University of California Berkeley football team have taken to posting endless memes about spreading the ‘woke agenda’ and claiming opponents stadiums’ as ‘property of Antifa’. The rise of the ‘Cal-gorithim’ has taken social media by storm in recent days with Cal fans’ endless hilarious memes serving as a perfect backdrop before they take on Florida State in their first matchup as ACC members. Cal fans have promised to turn FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium into ‘Woke Campbell Stadium’ – leaning into the school’s typically liberal political leanings as they mock the struggling Seminoles, who hail from a red state. Cal Twitter’s rise to prominence this season began when they upset SEC powerhouse Auburn on the road – with one prominent meme featuring several Cal football players, a rainbow, an electoral map showing a Democrat landslide victory, and the faces of Harris and Biden with the caption ‘You just lost to the woke agenda’.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Manatee County officials move to restore wetland protections after election shake-up” via Ryan Callihan and Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — The Manatee County Commission could roll back controversial changes to wetland protections approved last year. In a surprise announcement during a recent meeting, Commissioner Jason Bearden proposed reversing course on the changes he voted for after a series of contentious hearings. The move follows a Primary that saw two sitting Commissioners lose races to maintain their seats on the Board. “I want to make a motion reversing the policy. Go back to the 50-foot buffer,” Bearden said. Last October, the Manatee County Commission voted 6-1 to shrink the wetland buffer that the Manatee County Government requires for development along environmentally sensitive lands. A building and development interest group suggested the change to county leaders.

“Sarasota School Board discusses surge of school threats, OKs temporary staff contracts” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota School Board approved a contract to hire temporary classroom positions and discussed threats to schools. The $1.3 billion budget, initially approved at a meeting in July, represents a decrease in funding to the district because of an enrollment decline driven in part by private school vouchers. Amid the budget curtail, Sarasota also faces a staffing shortage affecting School Districts nationwide. The Board approved a $750,000 contract with a temporary staffing agency to fill 13 positions. The Board also discussed school safety concerns after a national threat surge.

“Sarasota Dems condemn dangerous rhetoric unless it comes from one of their own” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Sarasota Democratic Party has officially endorsed a candidate for Hospital Board who has publicly compared all Republicans to Nazis. In a 63-page slide deck presentation obtained by Florida Politics, Dale Anderson uses the symbol of a swastika 34 times when drawing the “undeniable parallels” (his words) between Adolf Hitler’s Germany and those who register as Republicans in today’s GOP. Anderson became a candidate for the Hospital Board after the original Democratic nominee died in July. There’s a lot to unpack here. First and foremost, the Sarasota Democratic Party needs to immediately rescind their endorsement, preferably calling on Anderson to remove himself from consideration this November.

“Carmine Marceno money laundering allegations: Records show LCSO paid ghost employee $5,700 a month” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released two “ghost employee” contracts, confirming that honorary deputy and consultant Ken Romano was paid between $4,000 and $5,700 in taxpayer moneys a month in 2022 for what he called “no work.” “If I went in five times in the six months I worked there, it was a lot,” he said in a recording provided by write-in candidate for Sheriff Mike Hollow. Romano claimed that he was originally paid $4,000 a month, but soon was given a “raise” of $1,700 a month that he would then pass, in cash, to Marceno’s father to cover the cost of car payments on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz S Class and insurance.

— TOP OPINION —

“When a Republican Governor couldn’t win on abortion, he tried to cheat” via Jessica Grose of The New York Times — Florida Republicans couldn’t keep an abortion amendment off the ballot — so DeSantis is using other means to dissuade people from voting yes on Amendment 4, which would allow abortion until fetal viability (typically around 24 weeks).

The state’s current law, passed by the Florida Legislature in April 2023, bans abortion after six weeks, which is before many women even know they’re pregnant.

The Tampa Bay Times has reported on several instances of Florida’s “election police” showing up at the homes of people who signed the petition to get Amendment 4 on the ballot. The state claims that it’s looking for fraud, but Amendment 4 supporters see such actions as threatening.

Florida, where Republicans have controlled state government for decades, created a state-funded agency with 15 employees and a budget of over $1 million to go after voter fraud in 2022. This is a terrible use of taxpayer money, as voter fraud is quite rare and “voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent,” as The Brennan Center for Justice puts it.

Republicans know that strict abortion laws like those in Florida are unpopular.

DeSantis is not just dispatching police to people’s doors. His own state Agency for Health Care Administration created ads and a website to oppose Amendment 4. The website blares “Florida is Protecting Life: Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you” and claims that “current Florida law protects women; Amendment 4 threatens women’s safety.”

Even if you don’t support abortion rights, you should be outraged about this kind of illiberal behavior.

Perhaps DeSantis is going so hard against his own because he is afraid that even if he bends the law, he could still lose.

— OPINIONS —

“Wanna get rich, fleece taxpayers? Run a Florida university” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Once upon a time, if you wanted to go on lavish spending sprees, you had to be born into money or earn it yourself. Then there’s the Florida way. Here, all you have to do is be a political hack with connections. Then, you can get appointed to run a public university where you can pull down seven figures and spend gobs more — all courtesy of taxpayers. The most recent example is former University of Florida President Ben Sasse, who treated the school like his own personal piggy bank.

“Judge orders SeaWorld to pay Sesame Workshop millions of dollars” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Ending an escalating business dispute between Shamu and Big Bird, a federal judge ordered SeaWorld to pay Sesame Workshop more than $11 million. At SeaWorld’s theme parks, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and the other characters from Sesame Street appear in parades and on-ride themes. But behind the scenes, the Sesame Workshop nonprofit that puts on the beloved children’s show and the Orlando-based theme park company were in dispute over licensing fees from 2021 that ended up in federal court. Sesame Workshop accused SeaWorld of failing to pay for the licensing fees, even after a panel of three arbitrators ruled in its favor in 2023. Sesame Workshop sued last year in federal court and asked a judge to intervene.

“Port Canaveral-bound Disney Treasure cruise ship leaves shipyard on way to sea trials” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The latest vessel in Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet left its shipyard home making the slow 20-mile river trip so it can complete sea trials ahead of a debut from Port Canaveral later this year. The Disney Treasure, a sister ship to Disney Wish that debuted in 2022 and also calls Port Canaveral home, left the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, making its way on the Ems River toward the North Sea. The inland shipyard requires a tugboat-assisted conveyance of the 1,119-foot-long, 128-foot-wide ship traveling on the river facing in reverse.

“UCF’s new space game uniforms pay homage to the moon” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — The University of Central Florida’s (UCF) latest version of its space-themed uniforms will honor NASA’s plan to return to the moon. Entitled “Mission VIII,” the new uniforms — to be worn against Arizona on Nov. 2 — will have a definitive lunar feel and lean heavily on the Artemis program, which plans to return to the moon for scientific research. It’s been 55 years since the Apollo 11 mission, the first time man walked on the moon. UCF’s Exolith Lab is the home to the world’s largest simulated lunar surface and a vital component of the Artemis program. The jerseys feature a black and gray texture, representing the lunar dirt simulants created at Space Resource Technologies, which is based at Exolith Lab.

