Anna Paulina Luna complains of increased doxing, receives ‘very serious’ shooting threat

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is complaining of “an increasing number of threats and doxxing attacks,” including what she called a “very serious shooting threat” to her office Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg Republican has also complained to the St. Petersburg police about doxxing by a neighbor, linking these problems to the apparent assassination attempts recently against Donald Trump.

Luna is blaming her opponent, Democrat Whitney Fox, and “irresponsible rhetoric” from the “radical left.”

In a campaign statement, Fox responds: “Violence has no place in politics, period. Instead of making false accusations against my campaign, Luna should stand on her record, which includes supporting a national no-exceptions ban on abortion and ignoring the affordability crisis.”

In a statement Thursday, Luna said, “The left continues to push a radical agenda of hate and rhetoric that leads to violence.”

“Just hours before this threat to my office, we saw how there was a second assassination attempt on President Trump’s life … An online page was encouraging strangers to send threatening packages to my home,” and “This weekend, it escalated to a very serious shooting threat. … Law enforcement is actively investigating the matter.”

Luna and Brandon McEntire, who is identified as her “security director,” filed a harassment complaint with the St. Petersburg Police on Sept. 13. It was based on a Facebook post by Luna’s neighbor saying she is “hiding,” but: “I know where she lives if anyone is interested in sending her a love letter or … something. She dwells right around the corner.”

The police investigation report said no threats were made, but based on a request by Luna and McEntire, police interviewed and warned the neighbor, who the report said lives about a block from Luna. The report said he was told he could be liable for his actions if violence resulted, and he “agreed not to do it.”

An attempt to reach the neighbor at the phone number in the report was unsuccessful.

Luna blamed Fox for the threats because, she said, Fox had called her a “threat to democracy.”

She said Fox “allowed her supporters on her campaign social media to publicly dox, coordinate, and solicit individuals to send threatening packages to my home address.”

A representative for the Fox campaign said Fox hasn’t been contacted by law enforcement in the matter.

During her campaign for Congress in 2021, Luna successfully sought an injunction against a Republican Primary political opponent, William Braddock, after he appeared to threaten her life in a conversation secretly recorded by a right-wing activist.

In the recording, a voice attributed to Braddock by his accuser said he had access to a hit squad and billions of dollars.

The St. Petersburg police closed that case, declining to act against Braddock because he didn’t directly threaten Luna and couldn’t take the action he allegedly spoke of. However, according to news reports from the Philippines, he was later arrested after fleeing the country.