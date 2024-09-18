September 18, 2024
‘Safeguarding every vote’: Miami-Dade teachers union backs J.C. Planas for Supervisor of Elections
Juan-Carlos "J.C." Planas' campaign leaned heavily on his deep knowledge of ethics and elections law. Image via J.C. Planas.

Jesse Scheckner

Juan-Carlos Planas
‘His extensive expertise in election law … makes him uniquely qualified for the position.’

One of America’s largest local unions of teachers and public school workers wants former Rep. J.C. Planas in charge of Miami-Dade’s ballots.

United Teachers of Dade (UTD), which represents some 27,000 employees of Miami-Dade Public Schools, is endorsing Planas’ bid to be the county’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections in decades.

That’s because of his “unwavering dedication to safeguarding every vote and voice to ensure that Miami-Dade’s elections are a model of integrity and transparency,” UTD President Karla Hernández-Mats said in a statement.

“His extensive expertise in election law, honed through his career as a former State Representative and current Election Law Professor at St. Thomas University, makes him uniquely qualified for the position,” she said.

“As the son of immigrants who fled communism for freedom and democracy, we trust his integrity and know his knowledge will serve our community well.”

UTD’s endorsement comes just over a week after one from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. It joins others from two SEIU chaptersSAVE Action PAC and several local and state officials.

“I am incredibly honored to have the support of the United Teachers of Dade,” Planas said in a statement. “Last year, I had the privilege of working alongside this organization to ensure that their internal elections were conducted with fairness and transparency. As Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections, I will bring the same commitment to upholding the integrity of our county’s elections, ensuring that every resident’s vote counts, and every voice is heard.”

Planas won a three-way Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He now faces Republican Miami Rep. Alina García for the right to succeed Miami-Dade Supervisor Christina White.

Miami-Dade voters in 1957 abolished several constitutional officers — including Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and Property Appraiser — through the adoption of the county’s Home Rule Charter. The charter delegated those offices’ powers to Miami-Dade’s top executive official, now the county Mayor, who has appointed people to those posts.

But in 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those officers, as well as a Sheriff, by Jan. 7, 2025.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

