More local leaders endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Four more local leaders — two current, two former — are adding their names to the list of those endorsing former Rep. Juan-Carlos “J.C” Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections (SOE).

They include Florida City Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, Aventura Commissioner Rachel Friedland, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss.

“Our democracy depends on leaders who are unwavering in their commitment to fair and transparent elections — and J.C. Planas has proven this commitment throughout his career both as a public servant and as an elections attorney,” Butler said in a statement.

Added Friedland, “Nobody can match J.C.’s experience in the field, his knowledge of the law, and his dedication to our democracy.”

Diaz called Planas “uniquely qualified” for the SOE job. Moss, meanwhile, cited Planas’ service as Vice Chair of the Miami-Dade Citizens Redistricting Advisory Board in saying, “J.C. has demonstrated an unimpeachable commitment to democracy throughout his career.”

Born in Miami, Planas worked as an Assistant State Attorney before serving as a Representative from 2002-2010. Today, he works as a professor of election law and government at the St. Thomas University School of Law, his alma mater.

Planas changed his registration from Republican to Democrat in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights and lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I’m so proud to have earned endorsements from these respected elected leaders from across our community,” Planas said in a statement.

“This race for Supervisor of Elections is about the preservation of democracy, and ensuring every voter in our community can be heard through free and fair elections. That’s been the essence of my work during my entire career, and I vow to continue that work as our next Supervisor of Elections for Miami-Dade County.”

The new nods bring Planas’ endorsement count from current and former elected officials to 13. Save Action PAC, SEIU Florida and SEIU Local 1991 are also supporting him.

Planas is running against two Democrats — political consultant Willis Howard and digital media entrepreneur Arnie Weiss — in a Primary race for SOE. The winner will face freshman Miami Republican Rep. Alina García in the Nov. 5 Election.

This election is the first time Miami-Dade voters will choose a Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector, both of which have been appointed by Mayor-appointed offices under the county’s 1957 charter. In 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those offices, a Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

The Primary is on Aug. 20. Early voting is now underway.