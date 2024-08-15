Jason Pizzo, Kevin Chambliss back J.C. Planas as ‘the leader we need’ for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo and Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss are on Team J.C. Planas.

The two lawmakers are endorsing Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, Planas’ campaign announced.

Each gave a statement explaining their support.

Pizzo, a fellow lawyer, called Planas “the most qualified and experienced leader for the job.”

“As a former legislator, an elections attorney, and election law professor, J.C. has demonstrated incredible command of election law and an unwavering commitment to the democratic process,” he said. “I have no doubt J.C. will continue to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in Miami-Dade.”

Chambliss concurred.

“Trust in our election system is the cornerstone of our democracy, and the way we keep that trust is by maintaining Miami-Dade’s high standards of election integrity and transparency,” he said. “J.C. is the leader we need as Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. I am honored to endorse him, knowing he will ensure free and fair elections and protect the voice of every voter.”

The endorsements from Pizzo and Chambliss join others from roughly a dozen local leaders and advocacy groups like SAVE Action PAC, SEIU Florida and SEIU Local 1991.

Born in Miami, Planas worked as an Assistant State Attorney before serving as a Representative from 2002-2010. Today, he works as a professor of election law and government at the St. Thomas University School of Law, his alma mater.

Planas changed his registration from Republican to Democrat in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights and lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

He’s running against two Democrats — political consultant Willis Howard and digital media entrepreneur Arnie Weiss — in a Primary race for SOE. The winner will face freshman Miami Republican Rep. Alina García in the Nov. 5 Election.

This election is the first time Miami-Dade voters will choose a Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector, both of which have been appointed by Mayor-appointed offices under the county’s 1957 charter. In 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those offices, a Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

The Primary is on Aug. 20. Early voting is now underway.