4 more local leaders endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Former Rep. J.C. Planas just notched four more notable endorsements for his Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections bid.

Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Doral Council member Maureen Porras, Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber have confirmed their support, Planas’ campaign announced.

They join SEIU Florida, SEIU Local 1991, SAVE Action PAC and four local Mayors who are backing him.

Cody cited Planas’ “track record of defending democracy and his proven experience as an elections attorney.” Porras said Planas’ legal experience, including his involvement in the pivotal Planas v. Planas case that last week informed the ruling of a House race lawsuit, as making him “the best choice to administer our elections and maintain Miami-Dade’s high standards of election security.”

Vazquez said Planas “is an experienced leader who believes in democracy for everyone and has an unparalleled experience in election law.”

Added Gelber, who served alongside Planas in the Legislature, “The role of Supervisor of Elections demands a leader with proven experience and unwavering integrity. I know J.C. Planas well and he has both these qualities.”

Planas said the new nods are “an honor.”

“I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring the integrity of our democratic process,” he said. “There’s nothing more important to me than ensuring every eligible voter in Miami-Dade can have their voice heard in transparent, reliable elections.”

Born in Miami, Planas worked as an Assistant State Attorney before serving as a state Representative from 2002-2010. Today, he works as a professor of election law and government at the St. Thomas University School of Law, his alma mater.

Planas changed his registration from Republican to Democrat in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights and lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

He’s set to face at least two opponents in the Primary: Willis Howard, a campaign consultant and former Chief of Staff in North Miami; and Arnie Weiss, a digital media entrepreneur who sued the county in 2004 to require a paper record of ballots and improve accommodations for older voters.

The winner will face Miami Rep. Alina García, the lone Republican to qualify for the contest.

This election is the first time Miami-Dade voters will choose a Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector, both of which have been appointed by Mayor-appointed offices under the county’s 1957 charter. In 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those offices, a Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

An internal poll released in May by Planas’ Campaign Manager, Christian Ulvert, found Planas would hold an advantage over García in the General Election, with 43% of respondents siding with Planas compared to 36% for García.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.